Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.25% 07.25% 07.25% (Jun 16) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.61% 07.61% 07.61% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 16.00/17.50 59.00/61.00 97.50/99.50 143.00/145.00 1100 15.50/17.00 59.00/61.00 98.00/100.00 144.00/146.00 1200 15.00/16.50 58.00/60.00 96.00/98.00 142.00/144.00 1300 15.00/16.25 57.50/59.50 95.50/97.50 141.00/143.00 1400 14.75/16.75 57.50/59.50 95.50/97.50 141.00/143.00 1500 14.50/16.00 57.50/59.50 95.50/97.50 141.50/143.50 1600 14.75/16.25 57.25/59.25 95.50/97.50 141.00/143.00 1715 14.50/16.00 57.50/59.50 96.00/98.00 142.00/144.00 (C1osing Jun 16) 1715 17.50/18.50 60.50/62.50 99.50/101.50 145.50/147.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.50/187.50 223.00/225.00 268.00/270.00 309.00/311.00 1100 186.50/188.50 224.50/226.50 269.00/271.00 310.00/312.00 1200 184.50/186.50 222.00/224.00 266.50/268.50 307.00/309.00 1300 183.50/185.50 221.00/223.00 265.50/267.50 306.00/308.00 1400 183.50/185.50 221.00/223.00 265.50/267.50 306.00/308.00 1500 184.50/186.50 222.50/224.50 267.50/269.50 308.50/310.50 1600 183.50/185.50 221.50/223.50 266.50/268.50 307.50/309.50 1715 185.50/187.50 224.00/226.00 269.00/271.00 310.50/312.50 (C1osing Jun 16) 1715 188.50/190.50 227.00/229.00 272.00/274.00 313.00/315.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 345.00/347.00 382.50/384.50 425.00/427.00 457.50/459.50 1100 346.00/348.00 384.00/386.00 426.00/428.00 458.50/460.50 1200 342.50/344.50 380.00/382.00 422.00/424.00 454.00/456.00 1300 342.00/344.00 379.50/381.50 421.00/423.00 453.00/455.00 1400 342.00/344.00 379.50/381.50 421.50/423.50 453.50/455.50 1500 344.50/346.50 382.00/384.00 424.00/426.00 456.00/458.00 1600 343.50/345.50 381.50/383.50 423.50/425.50 455.50/457.50 1715 346.50/348.50 385.00/387.00 427.50/429.50 460.00/462.00 (C1osing Jun 16) 1715 349.00/351.00 387.00/389.00 429.50/431.50 462.00/464.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.70% 8.54% 8.47% 8.43% 8.37% 8.35% 1100 8.68% 8.58% 8.53% 8.48% 8.43% 8.39% 1200 8.51% 8.40% 8.39% 8.38% 8.34% 8.30% 1300 8.45% 8.37% 8.35% 8.34% 8.31% 8.28% 1400 8.48% 8.39% 8.37% 8.36% 8.33% 8.30% 1500 8.46% 8.40% 8.40% 8.41% 8.39% 8.37% 1600 8.44% 8.38% 8.37% 8.36% 8.35% 8.33% 1715 8.46% 8.43% 8.44% 8.46% 8.45% 8.43% (C1osing Jun 16) 1715 8.75% 8.61% 8.56% 8.53% 8.50% 8.46% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.33% 8.28% 8.18% 8.16% 8.10% 7.99% 1100 8.37% 8.31% 8.22% 8.19% 8.12% 8.00% 1200 8.28% 8.23% 8.13% 8.11% 8.04% 7.92% 1300 8.27% 8.22% 8.13% 8.11% 8.03% 7.92% 1400 8.29% 8.24% 8.15% 8.13% 8.06% 7.94% 1500 8.36% 8.31% 8.21% 8.19% 8.11% 7.99% 1600 8.33% 8.28% 8.19% 8.17% 8.10% 7.98% 1715 8.42% 8.37% 8.27% 8.26% 8.19% 8.06% (C1osing Jun 16) 1715 8.44% 8.38% 8.28% 8.25% 8.19% 8.07% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0300/60.0400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Barclays Bank Ltd, Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC, Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com