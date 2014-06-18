Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.55/03.15 01.25/01.55 01.30/01.60 07.73% 07.58% 07.89% (Jun 17) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.25% 07.25% 07.25% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.50/14.50 56.50/57.50 95.00/96.00 141.50/142.50 1100 13.50/14.50 56.50/58.00 95.50/97.00 141.00/143.00 1200 13.50/14.50 56.00/58.00 94.50/96.00 140.50/142.00 1300 13.50/14.50 56.00/57.50 94.50/96.50 140.50/142.50 1400 13.50/15.00 56.00/58.00 94.50/96.50 140.50/142.50 1500 13.50/15.00 56.50/58.00 95.00/96.50 140.50/142.00 1600 13.25/14.75 56.00/58.00 94.50/96.50 140.00/142.00 1715 13.50/14.50 56.25/57.25 94.75/95.75 140.25/142.25 (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 14.50/16.00 57.50/59.50 96.00/98.00 142.00/144.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.00/187.00 224.00/226.00 269.50/271.50 311.00/313.00 1100 185.50/187.50 224.00/226.00 269.50/271.50 311.00/313.00 1200 183.50/185.50 222.00/224.00 267.50/269.50 309.00/311.00 1300 184.00/186.00 223.00/225.00 268.50/270.50 310.00/312.00 1400 184.00/186.00 223.00/225.00 268.50/270.50 310.00/312.00 1500 183.50/185.50 222.50/224.50 268.00/270.00 309.50/311.50 1600 183.50/185.50 222.00/224.00 267.50/269.50 309.00/311.00 1715 184.00/186.00 222.50/224.50 268.00/270.00 309.50/311.50 (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 185.50/187.50 224.00/226.00 269.00/271.00 310.50/312.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 347.50/349.50 386.00/388.00 428.50/430.50 461.00/463.00 1100 348.00/350.00 386.50/388.50 429.00/431.00 461.00/463.00 1200 345.00/347.00 383.50/385.50 426.00/428.00 458.50/460.50 1300 346.50/348.50 385.50/387.50 428.00/430.00 460.00/462.00 1400 346.00/348.00 385.00/387.00 427.50/429.50 460.00/462.00 1500 346.00/348.00 385.00/387.00 427.50/429.50 460.00/462.00 1600 345.50/347.50 384.00/386.00 426.50/428.50 459.00/461.00 1715 346.00/348.00 385.00/387.00 427.50/429.50 460.00/462.00 (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 346.50/348.50 385.00/387.00 427.50/429.50 460.00/462.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.44% 8.40% 8.44% 8.47% 8.48% 8.46% 1100 8.48% 8.47% 8.46% 8.50% 8.49% 8.47% 1200 8.45% 8.40% 8.41% 8.42% 8.42% 8.41% 1300 8.39% 8.38% 8.39% 8.41% 8.42% 8.41% 1400 8.43% 8.38% 8.39% 8.41% 8.42% 8.41% 1500 8.47% 8.41% 8.39% 8.39% 8.40% 8.40% 1600 8.40% 8.36% 8.35% 8.37% 8.37% 8.36% 1715 8.38% 8.35% 8.36% 8.40% 8.39% 8.38% (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 8.46% 8.43% 8.44% 8.46% 8.45% 8.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.45% 8.40% 8.31% 8.29% 8.21% 8.07% 1100 8.46% 8.42% 8.33% 8.31% 8.22% 8.08% 1200 8.41% 8.36% 8.26% 8.25% 8.17% 8.05% 1300 8.40% 8.36% 8.27% 8.26% 8.17% 8.05% 1400 8.40% 8.35% 8.26% 8.25% 8.17% 8.04% 1500 8.39% 8.35% 8.26% 8.25% 8.17% 8.05% 1600 8.36% 8.31% 8.22% 8.21% 8.13% 8.01% 1715 8.38% 8.33% 8.25% 8.24% 8.16% 8.03% (C1osing Jun 17) 1715 8.42% 8.37% 8.27% 8.26% 8.19% 8.06% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.3900/60.4000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com