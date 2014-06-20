Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/05.50 01.25/01.40 03.80/04.20 07.61% 07.61% 07.71% (Jun 18) 1000 02.55/03.15 01.25/01.55 01.30/01.60 07.73% 07.58% 07.89% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.50/10.00 51.50/53.50 90.00/92.00 136.00/138.00 1100 08.50/10.00 51.00/53.00 89.50/91.50 135.00/137.00 1200 08.75/10.25 51.50/53.50 89.50/91.50 135.00/137.00 1300 09.00/10.50 51.50/53.50 89.50/91.50 135.00/137.00 1400 09.50/10.25 52.50/54.00 90.75/92.25 137.00/139.00 1500 09.00/10.50 52.00/54.00 91.00/93.00 137.50/139.50 1600 09.00/10.50 52.50/54.50 91.50/93.50 138.50/140.50 1715 09.00/10.50 52.50/54.50 92.00/94.00 139.00/141.00 (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 13.50/14.50 56.25/57.25 94.75/95.75 140.25/142.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 179.50/181.50 218.50/220.50 264.00/266.00 305.50/307.50 1100 178.50/180.50 217.00/219.00 262.50/264.50 303.50/305.50 1200 178.00/180.00 216.00/218.00 261.00/263.00 302.00/304.00 1300 178.00/180.00 216.00/218.00 261.50/263.50 302.50/304.50 1400 180.75/182.75 219.50/221.50 265.50/267.50 307.00/309.00 1500 181.50/183.50 220.50/222.50 267.00/269.00 309.50/311.50 1600 182.50/184.50 222.50/224.50 269.50/271.50 312.50/314.50 1715 183.00/185.00 223.00/225.00 270.00/272.00 313.00/315.00 (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 184.00/186.00 222.50/224.50 268.00/270.00 309.50/311.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 342.00/344.00 380.50/382.50 423.00/425.00 456.00/458.00 1100 340.00/342.00 378.50/380.50 421.00/423.00 453.50/455.50 1200 338.50/340.50 377.00/379.00 419.50/421.50 452.00/454.00 1300 339.00/341.00 377.50/379.50 420.00/422.00 452.50/454.50 1400 344.25/346.25 383.50/385.50 426.00/428.00 459.00/461.00 1500 347.00/349.00 387.00/389.00 430.00/432.00 463.00/465.00 1600 350.00/352.00 390.00/392.00 433.00/435.00 466.00/468.00 1715 350.50/352.50 390.50/392.50 433.50/435.50 466.50/468.50 (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 346.00/348.00 385.00/387.00 427.50/429.50 460.00/462.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.39% 8.39% 8.42% 8.45% 8.45% 8.45% 1100 8.30% 8.33% 8.35% 8.39% 8.39% 8.38% 1200 8.39% 8.34% 8.35% 8.37% 8.36% 8.34% 1300 8.41% 8.34% 8.35% 8.37% 8.36% 8.36% 1400 8.53% 8.45% 8.48% 8.51% 8.50% 8.49% 1500 8.48% 8.47% 8.50% 8.53% 8.52% 8.53% 1600 8.54% 8.51% 8.55% 8.57% 8.58% 8.59% 1715 8.55% 8.56% 8.59% 8.60% 8.61% 8.62% (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 8.38% 8.35% 8.36% 8.40% 8.39% 8.38% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.44% 8.39% 8.29% 8.29% 8.19% 8.09% 1100 8.38% 8.33% 8.23% 8.24% 8.14% 8.02% 1200 8.34% 8.30% 8.21% 8.21% 8.11% 8.00% 1300 8.35% 8.31% 8.22% 8.22% 8.12% 8.01% 1400 8.49% 8.45% 8.35% 8.35% 8.25% 8.13% 1500 8.54% 8.50% 8.42% 8.42% 8.31% 8.18% 1600 8.61% 8.56% 8.47% 8.46% 8.35% 8.22% 1715 8.63% 8.58% 8.49% 8.48% 8.37% 8.24% (C1osing Jun 18) 1715 8.38% 8.33% 8.25% 8.24% 8.16% 8.03% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0800/60.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com