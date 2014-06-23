Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.75/05.75 03.75/04.25 01.00/01.50 07.19% 07.57% 06.06% (Jun 19) 1000 05.00/05.50 01.25/01.40 03.80/04.20 07.61% 07.61% 07.71% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 07.50/09.00 51.00/53.00 90.50/92.50 137.00/139.00 1100 07.50/09.00 51.00/53.00 90.50/92.50 137.50/139.50 1200 07.50/09.00 51.00/53.00 90.00/92.00 137.00/139.00 1300 07.50/09.00 51.00/53.00 90.50/92.50 137.50/139.50 1400 08.00/09.00 51.50/53.50 91.00/93.00 137.50/139.50 1500 08.00/08.50 51.00/51.50 91.00/91.50 137.00/138.00 1600 07.50/09.00 51.00/53.00 90.50/92.50 138.00/140.00 1715 07.50/09.00 51.50/53.50 91.00/93.00 139.00/141.00 (C1osing Jun 19) 1715 09.00/10.50 52.50/54.50 92.00/94.00 139.00/141.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 181.00/183.00 220.50/222.50 267.00/269.00 309.50/311.50 1100 181.50/183.50 221.00/223.00 267.50/269.50 310.50/312.50 1200 181.00/183.00 220.50/222.50 267.00/269.00 310.00/312.00 1300 181.50/183.50 221.50/223.50 268.50/270.50 312.00/314.00 1400 181.50/183.50 221.00/223.00 267.50/269.50 310.50/312.50 1500 181.00/182.00 220.50/221.50 267.00/269.00 310.00/312.00 1600 182.00/184.00 222.00/224.00 269.00/271.00 312.50/314.50 1715 183.00/185.00 223.00/225.00 270.00/272.00 314.00/316.00 (C1osing Jun 19) 1715 183.00/185.00 223.00/225.00 270.00/272.00 313.00/315.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 347.00/349.00 386.50/388.50 429.50/431.50 462.50/464.50 1100 348.50/350.50 388.50/390.50 431.50/433.50 464.50/466.50 1200 348.00/350.00 388.00/390.00 431.00/433.00 464.00/466.00 1300 350.00/352.00 390.00/392.00 433.00/435.00 466.50/468.50 1400 348.50/350.50 388.50/390.50 431.50/433.50 464.50/466.50 1500 347.50/349.50 387.50/389.50 430.00/432.00 463.50/465.50 1600 350.50/352.50 391.00/393.00 434.00/436.00 467.50/469.50 1715 352.00/354.00 392.50/394.50 435.50/437.50 469.00/471.00 (C1osing Jun 19) 1715 350.50/352.50 390.50/392.50 433.50/435.50 466.50/468.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.50% 8.53% 8.53% 8.54% 8.55% 8.54% 1100 8.50% 8.52% 8.55% 8.57% 8.56% 8.56% 1200 8.50% 8.47% 8.52% 8.54% 8.54% 8.54% 1300 8.51% 8.53% 8.56% 8.57% 8.59% 8.59% 1400 8.60% 8.58% 8.57% 8.57% 8.57% 8.57% 1500 8.40% 8.51% 8.51% 8.53% 8.54% 8.55% 1600 8.51% 8.54% 8.59% 8.60% 8.61% 8.62% 1715 8.59% 8.58% 8.65% 8.65% 8.65% 8.65% (C1osing Jun 19) 1715 8.55% 8.56% 8.59% 8.60% 8.61% 8.62% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.55% 8.50% 8.41% 8.41% 8.29% 8.16% 1100 8.57% 8.54% 8.44% 8.44% 8.33% 8.19% 1200 8.55% 8.52% 8.43% 8.43% 8.31% 8.18% 1300 8.62% 8.58% 8.49% 8.48% 8.37% 8.23% 1400 8.58% 8.54% 8.45% 8.45% 8.33% 8.20% 1500 8.57% 8.53% 8.44% 8.43% 8.32% 8.19% 1600 8.64% 8.60% 8.51% 8.51% 8.39% 8.26% 1715 8.68% 8.64% 8.54% 8.54% 8.42% 8.28% (C1osing Jun 19) 1715 8.63% 8.58% 8.49% 8.48% 8.37% 8.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1850/60.1950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com