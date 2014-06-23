Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.60/03.00 01.25/01.45 01.25/01.45 07.87% 07.57% 07.57% (Jun 20) 1000 04.75/05.75 03.75/04.25 01.00/01.50 07.19% 07.57% 06.06% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 06.00/07.50 50.00/52.00 91.00/93.00 139.50/141.50 1100 06.00/07.50 50.00/52.00 90.00/92.00 138.50/140.50 1200 06.00/07.50 50.00/52.00 90.50/92.50 139.00/141.00 1300 06.00/07.50 50.00/52.00 90.50/92.50 139.00/141.00 1400 06.00/07.50 50.00/52.00 90.50/92.50 139.00/141.00 1500 06.00/07.50 50.25/52.25 90.50/92.50 138.50/140.50 1600 06.00/07.50 50.25/52.25 90.50/92.50 138.50/140.50 1715 06.25/07.25 50.50/51.50 90.50/92.50 138.50/140.50 (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 07.50/09.00 51.50/53.50 91.00/93.00 139.00/141.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.50/186.50 225.00/227.00 273.00/275.00 317.00/319.00 1100 183.00/185.00 223.00/225.00 270.50/272.50 314.50/316.50 1200 184.00/186.00 224.50/226.50 272.50/274.50 316.50/318.50 1300 184.00/186.00 225.00/227.00 273.00/275.00 317.00/319.00 1400 184.00/186.00 225.00/227.00 273.00/275.00 317.00/319.00 1500 183.00/185.00 223.50/225.50 271.50/273.50 315.50/317.50 1600 183.50/185.50 224.00/226.00 272.00/274.00 316.00/318.00 1715 183.50/185.50 224.00/226.00 271.50/273.50 315.00/317.00 (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 183.00/185.00 223.00/225.00 270.00/272.00 314.00/316.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 355.50/357.50 396.50/398.50 440.00/442.00 473.50/475.50 1100 353.00/355.00 393.50/395.50 436.50/438.50 470.00/472.00 1200 355.50/357.50 396.50/398.50 440.00/442.00 473.50/475.50 1300 356.00/358.00 397.00/399.00 440.50/442.50 474.00/476.00 1400 356.00/358.00 397.00/399.00 440.50/442.50 474.00/476.00 1500 354.50/356.50 396.00/398.00 439.50/441.50 473.00/475.00 1600 355.00/357.00 396.50/398.50 440.00/442.00 473.50/475.50 1715 353.50/355.50 394.50/396.50 437.50/439.50 471.00/473.00 (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 352.00/354.00 392.50/394.50 435.50/437.50 469.00/471.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.58% 8.71% 8.78% 8.79% 8.78% 8.79% 1100 8.58% 8.62% 8.71% 8.72% 8.71% 8.71% 1200 8.58% 8.66% 8.74% 8.76% 8.76% 8.77% 1300 8.58% 8.67% 8.74% 8.76% 8.78% 8.79% 1400 8.58% 8.67% 8.75% 8.77% 8.79% 8.80% 1500 8.61% 8.66% 8.71% 8.71% 8.72% 8.73% 1600 8.61% 8.66% 8.71% 8.73% 8.74% 8.75% 1715 8.58% 8.66% 8.71% 8.74% 8.74% 8.74% (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 8.59% 8.58% 8.65% 8.65% 8.65% 8.65% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.80% 8.76% 8.66% 8.65% 8.53% 8.37% 1100 8.73% 8.69% 8.59% 8.59% 8.46% 8.32% 1200 8.79% 8.75% 8.66% 8.65% 8.53% 8.38% 1300 8.81% 8.77% 8.67% 8.66% 8.54% 8.39% 1400 8.81% 8.77% 8.68% 8.67% 8.54% 8.39% 1500 8.75% 8.72% 8.64% 8.64% 8.51% 8.37% 1600 8.77% 8.74% 8.65% 8.65% 8.52% 8.38% 1715 8.75% 8.70% 8.61% 8.60% 8.48% 8.34% (C1osing Jun 20) 1715 8.68% 8.64% 8.54% 8.54% 8.42% 8.28% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.2000/60.2100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com