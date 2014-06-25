Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.68% 06.68% 06.68% (Jun 23) 1000 02.60/03.00 01.25/01.45 01.25/01.45 07.87% 07.57% 07.57% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 05.00/06.50 49.00/51.00 89.50/91.50 138.00/140.00 1100 05.00/06.50 49.00/51.00 89.50/91.50 138.00/140.00 1200 05.00/06.50 49.00/51.00 89.50/91.50 138.00/140.00 1300 04.50/06.00 48.50/50.50 89.00/91.00 137.00/139.00 1400 04.50/06.00 48.50/50.50 89.00/91.00 137.00/139.00 1500 05.00/06.50 49.00/51.00 89.00/91.00 137.00/139.00 1600 04.50/06.00 48.50/50.50 89.00/91.00 137.00/139.00 1715 05.00/06.00 49.00/50.00 89.50/91.50 137.50/139.50 (C1osing Jun 23) 1715 06.25/07.25 50.50/51.50 90.50/92.50 138.50/140.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 183.00/185.00 223.50/225.50 271.00/273.00 315.00/317.00 1100 183.00/185.00 224.00/226.00 272.00/274.00 315.50/317.50 1200 183.00/185.00 223.50/225.50 271.50/273.50 315.00/317.00 1300 182.00/184.00 222.50/224.50 270.00/272.00 314.00/316.00 1400 182.00/184.00 222.00/224.00 269.00/271.00 312.00/314.00 1500 182.00/184.00 222.00/224.00 269.50/271.50 313.00/315.00 1600 182.00/184.00 222.50/224.50 270.00/272.00 313.50/315.50 1715 182.50/184.50 223.00/225.00 270.50/272.50 314.50/316.50 (C1osing Jun 23) 1715 183.50/185.50 224.00/226.00 271.50/273.50 315.00/317.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 353.50/355.50 394.50/396.50 437.50/439.50 471.00/473.00 1100 354.00/356.00 395.50/397.50 439.00/441.00 472.50/474.50 1200 353.50/355.50 394.50/396.50 437.50/439.50 471.00/473.00 1300 352.50/354.50 393.50/395.50 436.50/438.50 470.00/472.00 1400 350.50/352.50 391.00/393.00 434.00/436.00 467.00/469.00 1500 351.50/353.50 393.00/395.00 436.00/438.00 469.00/471.00 1600 352.00/354.00 393.00/395.00 436.00/438.00 469.50/471.50 1715 353.00/355.00 394.00/396.00 437.00/439.00 470.50/472.50 (C1osing Jun 23) 1715 353.50/355.50 394.50/396.50 437.50/439.50 471.00/473.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.68% 8.72% 8.79% 8.80% 8.80% 8.79% 1100 8.67% 8.72% 8.78% 8.80% 8.81% 8.82% 1200 8.68% 8.72% 8.79% 8.80% 8.80% 8.80% 1300 8.58% 8.67% 8.73% 8.75% 8.76% 8.75% 1400 8.58% 8.67% 8.72% 8.75% 8.74% 8.72% 1500 8.68% 8.67% 8.72% 8.75% 8.74% 8.74% 1600 8.58% 8.67% 8.72% 8.75% 8.75% 8.75% 1715 8.58% 8.71% 8.75% 8.77% 8.77% 8.77% (C1osing Jun 23) 1715 8.58% 8.66% 8.71% 8.74% 8.74% 8.74% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.80% 8.76% 8.66% 8.65% 8.52% 8.37% 1100 8.81% 8.76% 8.67% 8.67% 8.54% 8.39% 1200 8.80% 8.75% 8.66% 8.65% 8.52% 8.36% 1300 8.77% 8.73% 8.63% 8.63% 8.50% 8.35% 1400 8.72% 8.68% 8.58% 8.57% 8.45% 8.29% 1500 8.75% 8.70% 8.62% 8.61% 8.48% 8.33% 1600 8.76% 8.71% 8.62% 8.61% 8.49% 8.34% 1715 8.78% 8.74% 8.64% 8.63% 8.51% 8.35% (C1osing Jun 23) 1715 8.75% 8.70% 8.61% 8.60% 8.48% 8.34% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1325/60.1425 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com