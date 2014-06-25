Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.65% 06.65% 06.65% (Jun 24) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.68% 06.68% 06.68% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.00/05.00 47.00/49.00 87.50/89.50 135.00/137.00 1100 03.50/04.50 47.50/49.50 87.50/89.50 135.50/137.50 1200 03.50/04.50 47.00/49.00 87.50/89.50 135.00/137.00 1300 03.00/05.00 47.00/49.00 87.50/89.50 135.00/137.00 1400 03.00/05.00 47.00/49.00 87.50/89.50 135.00/137.00 1500 03.00/05.00 46.50/48.50 87.00/89.00 134.50/136.50 1600 03.50/05.50 46.50/48.50 87.00/89.00 134.00/136.00 1715 03.00/05.00 46.50/48.50 86.50/88.50 133.75/135.75 (C1osing Jun 24) 1715 05.00/06.00 49.00/50.00 89.50/91.50 137.50/139.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 180.50/182.50 221.00/223.00 268.00/270.00 311.00/313.00 1100 180.50/182.50 220.50/222.50 267.50/269.50 311.50/313.50 1200 180.00/182.00 220.00/222.00 267.00/269.00 310.50/312.50 1300 180.00/182.00 220.00/222.00 267.50/269.50 310.50/312.50 1400 180.00/182.00 220.00/222.00 267.50/269.50 310.50/312.50 1500 179.50/181.50 220.00/222.00 267.50/269.50 310.50/312.50 1600 180.00/182.00 219.50/221.50 266.50/268.50 310.50/312.50 1715 178.25/180.25 218.00/220.00 265.00/267.00 307.50/309.50 (C1osing Jun 24) 1715 182.50/184.50 223.00/225.00 270.50/272.50 314.50/316.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 349.50/351.50 390.00/392.00 433.00/435.00 466.50/468.50 1100 349.50/351.50 390.00/392.00 433.00/435.00 466.00/468.00 1200 348.50/350.50 389.00/391.00 432.00/434.00 465.00/467.00 1300 349.00/351.00 389.50/391.50 432.50/434.50 466.00/468.00 1400 349.00/351.00 389.50/391.50 432.50/434.50 466.00/468.00 1500 349.00/351.00 389.00/391.00 432.00/434.00 465.50/467.50 1600 348.00/350.00 388.00/390.00 431.00/433.00 464.00/466.00 1715 345.50/347.50 385.50/387.50 428.50/430.50 461.50/463.50 (C1osing Jun 24) 1715 353.00/355.00 394.00/396.00 437.00/439.00 470.50/472.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.54% 8.63% 8.66% 8.71% 8.72% 8.70% 1100 8.63% 8.64% 8.70% 8.72% 8.71% 8.69% 1200 8.54% 8.64% 8.67% 8.70% 8.69% 8.68% 1300 8.55% 8.65% 8.67% 8.70% 8.69% 8.70% 1400 8.55% 8.65% 8.68% 8.70% 8.70% 8.70% 1500 8.47% 8.61% 8.65% 8.69% 8.71% 8.71% 1600 8.48% 8.61% 8.62% 8.70% 8.68% 8.68% 1715 8.48% 8.57% 8.61% 8.63% 8.63% 8.63% (C1osing Jun 24) 1715 8.58% 8.71% 8.75% 8.77% 8.77% 8.77% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.70% 8.65% 8.55% 8.55% 8.43% 8.27% 1100 8.72% 8.66% 8.56% 8.56% 8.42% 8.26% 1200 8.69% 8.64% 8.54% 8.54% 8.41% 8.25% 1300 8.70% 8.66% 8.55% 8.55% 8.43% 8.27% 1400 8.70% 8.66% 8.56% 8.56% 8.43% 8.27% 1500 8.71% 8.67% 8.55% 8.55% 8.43% 8.27% 1600 8.70% 8.64% 8.53% 8.53% 8.40% 8.25% 1715 8.63% 8.58% 8.48% 8.49% 8.36% 8.21% (C1osing Jun 24) 1715 8.78% 8.74% 8.64% 8.63% 8.51% 8.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1250/60.1350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com