Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.35/06.00 01.10/01.50 03.25/04.50 06.60% 06.67% 06.57% (Jun 25) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.65% 06.65% 06.65% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 43.00/44.00 82.50/84.50 129.50/131.50 174.00/176.00 1100 42.50/44.50 82.50/84.50 130.00/132.00 175.00/177.00 1200 42.50/44.50 82.50/84.50 129.75/131.75 174.50/176.50 1300 42.00/44.00 82.00/84.00 129.00/131.00 173.00/175.00 1400 42.00/44.00 82.00/84.00 129.00/131.00 174.00/176.00 1500 42.00/44.00 82.00/84.00 129.00/131.00 174.00/176.00 1600 42.50/43.50 82.50/84.00 129.75/131.75 174.00/176.00 1715 42.50/43.50 82.25/83.75 129.00/131.00 173.50/175.50 (C1osing Jun 25) 1715 46.50/48.50 86.50/88.50 133.75/135.75 178.25/180.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.00/216.00 260.50/262.50 303.00/305.00 341.00/343.00 1100 215.00/217.00 262.50/264.50 305.00/307.00 343.00/345.00 1200 214.50/216.50 261.00/263.00 303.50/305.50 341.50/343.50 1300 212.50/214.50 259.00/261.00 301.00/303.00 339.00/341.00 1400 214.00/216.00 260.50/262.50 303.00/305.00 341.00/343.00 1500 213.00/215.00 261.00/263.00 303.00/305.00 341.00/343.00 1600 213.50/215.50 260.50/262.50 303.50/305.50 341.50/343.50 1715 213.50/215.50 260.00/262.00 303.00/305.00 341.00/343.00 (C1osing Jun 25) 1715 218.00/220.00 265.00/267.00 307.50/309.50 345.50/347.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 381.00/383.00 424.00/426.00 457.00/459.00 492.00/494.00 1100 383.50/385.50 426.50/428.50 460.00/462.00 495.00/497.00 1200 381.50/383.50 424.50/426.50 457.50/459.50 492.50/494.50 1300 379.00/381.00 422.00/424.00 455.00/457.00 490.00/492.00 1400 381.00/383.00 424.00/426.00 457.00/459.00 492.00/494.00 1500 381.00/383.00 424.00/426.00 457.00/459.00 492.00/494.00 1600 381.50/383.50 424.50/426.50 457.50/459.50 492.50/494.50 1715 381.00/383.00 424.00/426.00 457.00/459.00 492.00/494.00 (C1osing Jun 25) 1715 385.50/387.50 428.50/430.50 461.50/463.50 03.00/05.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.51% 8.58% 8.60% 8.63% 8.64% 8.62% 1100 8.52% 8.59% 8.64% 8.69% 8.68% 8.69% 1200 8.51% 8.59% 8.62% 8.66% 8.66% 8.64% 1300 8.42% 8.54% 8.57% 8.58% 8.58% 8.57% 1400 8.41% 8.53% 8.57% 8.63% 8.64% 8.62% 1500 8.42% 8.54% 8.58% 8.63% 8.60% 8.64% 1600 8.42% 8.56% 8.62% 8.63% 8.62% 8.62% 1715 8.42% 8.54% 8.58% 8.61% 8.62% 8.61% (C1osing Jun 25) 1715 8.48% 8.57% 8.61% 8.63% 8.63% 8.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.62% 8.57% 8.46% 8.48% 8.34% 8.19% 1100 8.68% 8.63% 8.52% 8.54% 8.40% 8.25% 1200 8.63% 8.59% 8.47% 8.49% 8.35% 8.20% 1300 8.56% 8.53% 8.42% 8.44% 8.31% 8.16% 1400 8.62% 8.57% 8.46% 8.48% 8.34% 8.19% 1500 8.62% 8.58% 8.46% 8.48% 8.35% 8.20% 1600 8.64% 8.59% 8.47% 8.49% 8.36% 8.21% 1715 8.62% 8.58% 8.46% 8.48% 8.35% 8.20% (C1osing Jun 25) 1715 8.63% 8.58% 8.48% 8.49% 8.36% 8.21% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1400/60.1500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com