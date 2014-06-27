Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.98% 07.08% 06.68% (Jun 26) 1000 04.35/06.00 01.10/01.50 03.25/04.50 06.60% 06.67% 06.57% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 41.00/43.00 81.00/83.00 128.00/130.00 172.50/174.50 1100 40.50/42.50 80.50/82.50 127.25/129.25 171.25/173.25 1200 40.50/41.50 80.00/81.50 126.50/128.50 170.00/172.00 1300 40.50/42.00 80.50/82.50 127.50/129.50 172.50/174.50 1400 41.00/42.50 81.00/82.50 128.00/130.00 173.00/175.00 1500 41.00/42.50 81.00/82.50 128.00/130.00 173.00/175.00 1600 40.50/42.00 80.50/82.00 127.50/129.50 172.50/174.50 1715 41.00/42.00 81.00/82.50 129.00/131.00 174.50/176.50 (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 42.50/43.50 82.25/83.75 129.00/131.00 173.50/175.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 212.50/214.50 260.00/262.00 302.50/304.50 340.50/342.50 1100 211.00/213.00 257.50/259.50 300.00/302.00 338.00/340.00 1200 209.00/211.00 255.50/257.50 298.00/300.00 336.00/338.00 1300 213.00/215.00 260.00/262.00 303.00/305.00 341.50/343.50 1400 213.00/215.00 260.50/262.50 304.00/306.00 343.00/345.00 1500 213.50/215.50 261.00/263.00 305.00/307.00 344.00/346.00 1600 213.00/215.00 260.50/262.50 304.50/306.50 343.50/345.50 1715 215.50/217.50 264.00/266.00 308.50/310.50 348.00/350.00 (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 213.50/215.50 260.00/262.00 303.00/305.00 341.00/343.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 381.00/383.00 424.00/426.00 457.00/459.00 492.00/494.00 1100 378.00/380.00 421.00/423.00 454.00/456.00 489.00/491.00 1200 376.00/378.00 419.00/421.00 452.00/454.00 487.00/489.00 1300 382.00/384.00 425.00/427.00 458.50/460.50 493.50/495.50 1400 384.00/386.00 427.50/429.50 461.00/463.00 496.00/498.00 1500 385.50/387.50 429.00/431.00 462.50/464.50 498.00/500.00 1600 384.50/386.50 428.00/430.00 461.50/463.50 497.00/499.00 1715 389.50/391.50 433.50/435.50 467.50/469.50 503.00/505.00 (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 381.00/383.00 424.00/426.00 457.00/459.00 492.00/494.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.50% 8.59% 8.61% 8.63% 8.64% 8.66% 1100 8.40% 8.53% 8.55% 8.57% 8.58% 8.57% 1200 8.31% 8.47% 8.51% 8.51% 8.50% 8.51% 1300 8.36% 8.54% 8.58% 8.64% 8.66% 8.66% 1400 8.46% 8.57% 8.61% 8.66% 8.66% 8.68% 1500 8.46% 8.57% 8.61% 8.66% 8.68% 8.69% 1600 8.36% 8.52% 8.58% 8.64% 8.66% 8.68% 1715 8.41% 8.59% 8.68% 8.74% 8.77% 8.80% (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 8.42% 8.54% 8.58% 8.61% 8.62% 8.61% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.64% 8.59% 8.50% 8.49% 8.36% 8.22% 1100 8.57% 8.53% 8.43% 8.43% 8.30% 8.17% 1200 8.52% 8.48% 8.39% 8.40% 8.27% 8.14% 1300 8.66% 8.62% 8.52% 8.52% 8.39% 8.24% 1400 8.69% 8.66% 8.57% 8.57% 8.43% 8.29% 1500 8.72% 8.68% 8.60% 8.59% 8.46% 8.32% 1600 8.70% 8.67% 8.58% 8.58% 8.44% 8.30% 1715 8.82% 8.78% 8.69% 8.69% 8.56% 8.41% (C1osing Jun 26) 1715 8.62% 8.58% 8.46% 8.48% 8.35% 8.20% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0850/60.0950 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com