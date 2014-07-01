Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/03.30 01.15/01.65 01.15/01.65 06.99% 06.99% 06.99% (Jun 27) 1000 04.60/06.10 03.50/04.50 01.10/01.60 06.98% 07.08% 06.68% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 40.00/41.50 81.00/82.50 129.50/131.50 175.50/177.50 1100 40.00/41.00 80.00/81.50 128.50/130.00 174.00/176.00 1200 40.00/41.50 80.00/82.00 128.00/130.00 174.00/176.00 1300 40.25/41.25 80.50/82.00 128.00/129.50 173.50/175.50 1400 40.00/41.50 80.00/82.00 128.00/130.00 174.00/176.00 1500 40.00/41.50 80.00/82.00 128.00/130.00 173.50/175.50 1600 40.50/41.50 80.00/82.00 128.00/130.00 173.00/175.00 1715 40.00/41.50 80.00/82.00 127.00/129.00 172.00/174.00 (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 41.00/42.00 81.00/82.50 129.00/131.00 174.50/176.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 216.50/218.50 265.00/267.00 310.00/312.00 350.00/352.00 1100 214.50/216.50 263.00/265.00 307.50/309.50 347.50/349.50 1200 215.00/217.00 263.25/265.25 307.50/309.50 347.00/349.00 1300 214.50/216.50 262.50/264.50 307.00/309.00 346.50/348.50 1400 215.00/217.00 263.50/265.50 308.00/310.00 348.00/350.00 1500 214.50/216.50 263.00/265.00 307.50/309.50 347.00/349.00 1600 213.50/215.50 261.50/263.50 305.00/307.00 344.00/346.00 1715 212.00/214.00 259.00/261.00 302.00/304.00 340.50/342.50 (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 215.50/217.50 264.00/266.00 308.50/310.50 348.00/350.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 392.00/394.00 437.00/439.00 471.50/473.50 507.50/509.50 1100 389.50/391.50 434.00/436.00 468.00/470.00 504.00/506.00 1200 389.00/391.00 434.00/436.00 468.50/470.50 504.50/506.50 1300 388.50/390.50 433.00/435.00 467.50/469.50 503.50/505.50 1400 390.00/392.00 434.50/436.50 469.00/471.00 505.00/507.00 1500 389.00/391.00 433.50/435.50 468.00/470.00 504.00/506.00 1600 386.00/388.00 429.50/431.50 463.50/465.50 499.00/501.00 1715 381.50/383.50 425.50/427.50 459.50/461.50 495.00/497.00 (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 389.50/391.50 433.50/435.50 467.50/469.50 503.00/505.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.58% 8.74% 8.83% 8.86% 8.87% 8.88% 1100 8.52% 8.63% 8.74% 8.79% 8.79% 8.82% 1200 8.56% 8.65% 8.73% 8.79% 8.81% 8.82% 1300 8.57% 8.67% 8.71% 8.76% 8.79% 8.80% 1400 8.56% 8.65% 8.73% 8.79% 8.81% 8.83% 1500 8.56% 8.65% 8.72% 8.77% 8.79% 8.82% 1600 8.60% 8.65% 8.71% 8.73% 8.74% 8.76% 1715 8.55% 8.62% 8.64% 8.67% 8.67% 8.67% (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 8.41% 8.59% 8.68% 8.74% 8.77% 8.80% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.91% 8.88% 8.79% 8.79% 8.65% 8.50% 1100 8.84% 8.81% 8.73% 8.73% 8.59% 8.45% 1200 8.84% 8.80% 8.72% 8.73% 8.60% 8.45% 1300 8.82% 8.79% 8.71% 8.71% 8.58% 8.43% 1400 8.85% 8.83% 8.74% 8.74% 8.61% 8.46% 1500 8.84% 8.80% 8.72% 8.72% 8.59% 8.44% 1600 8.76% 8.72% 8.64% 8.64% 8.50% 8.36% 1715 8.66% 8.62% 8.54% 8.55% 8.42% 8.28% (C1osing Jun 27) 1715 8.82% 8.78% 8.69% 8.69% 8.56% 8.41% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1700/60.1800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com