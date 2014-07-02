Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/03.30 01.15/01.65 01.15/01.65 06.98% 06.98% 06.98% (Jun 30) 1000 02.30/03.30 01.15/01.65 01.15/01.65 06.99% 06.99% 06.99% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 38.50/39.50 78.00/79.50 125.00/126.50 169.50/171.00 1100 38.50/40.00 78.00/80.00 125.00/127.00 169.50/171.50 1200 38.50/40.00 78.25/80.25 125.50/127.50 170.50/172.50 1300 38.50/40.00 78.00/80.00 125.00/127.00 170.00/172.00 1400 38.50/40.00 78.00/80.00 125.00/127.00 170.00/172.00 1500 38.50/40.00 78.00/80.00 125.00/127.00 170.00/172.00 1600 38.50/40.00 78.00/80.00 125.00/127.00 170.00/172.00 1715 38.50/40.00 78.00/80.00 125.50/127.50 171.00/173.00 (C1osing Jun 30) 1715 40.00/41.50 80.00/82.00 127.00/129.00 172.00/174.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 209.00/210.50 256.00/257.50 298.00/300.00 336.00/338.00 1100 209.00/211.00 256.25/258.20 299.00/301.00 337.50/339.50 1200 210.50/212.50 258.00/260.00 301.50/303.50 340.00/342.00 1300 210.00/212.00 257.00/259.00 300.50/302.50 339.00/341.00 1400 210.00/212.00 257.00/259.00 300.50/302.50 339.00/341.00 1500 210.50/212.50 258.50/260.50 302.00/304.00 341.50/343.50 1600 210.00/212.00 258.00/260.00 302.00/304.00 341.00/343.00 1715 211.00/213.00 259.00/261.00 303.00/305.00 342.50/344.50 (C1osing Jun 30) 1715 212.00/214.00 259.00/261.00 302.00/304.00 340.50/342.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 376.50/378.50 420.00/422.00 455.00/457.00 490.50/492.50 1100 378.00/380.00 421.50/423.50 455.50/457.50 491.00/493.00 1200 381.00/383.00 425.00/427.00 459.00/461.00 495.00/497.00 1300 380.00/382.00 423.50/425.50 457.50/459.50 493.00/495.00 1400 380.00/382.00 423.50/425.50 457.50/459.50 493.00/495.00 1500 383.00/385.00 426.50/428.50 460.50/462.50 496.50/498.50 1600 382.00/384.00 426.00/428.00 460.00/462.00 496.00/498.00 1715 383.50/385.50 428.00/430.00 462.00/464.00 498.00/500.00 (C1osing Jun 30) 1715 381.50/383.50 425.50/427.50 459.50/461.50 495.00/497.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.47% 8.54% 8.58% 8.60% 8.60% 8.60% 1100 8.52% 8.57% 8.60% 8.62% 8.61% 8.63% 1200 8.53% 8.60% 8.64% 8.68% 8.68% 8.69% 1300 8.53% 8.58% 8.61% 8.65% 8.66% 8.66% 1400 8.53% 8.58% 8.62% 8.66% 8.66% 8.67% 1500 8.53% 8.58% 8.62% 8.66% 8.69% 8.71% 1600 8.53% 8.58% 8.62% 8.66% 8.67% 8.70% 1715 8.53% 8.59% 8.66% 8.71% 8.71% 8.73% (C1osing Jun 30) 1715 8.55% 8.62% 8.64% 8.67% 8.67% 8.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.59% 8.54% 8.46% 8.47% 8.36% 8.21% 1100 8.62% 8.58% 8.49% 8.50% 8.37% 8.22% 1200 8.70% 8.65% 8.56% 8.57% 8.44% 8.29% 1300 8.67% 8.63% 8.54% 8.55% 8.41% 8.26% 1400 8.68% 8.63% 8.55% 8.55% 8.42% 8.27% 1500 8.72% 8.69% 8.61% 8.61% 8.47% 8.32% 1600 8.72% 8.68% 8.59% 8.60% 8.46% 8.31% 1715 8.75% 8.72% 8.63% 8.64% 8.50% 8.35% (C1osing Jun 30) 1715 8.66% 8.62% 8.54% 8.55% 8.42% 8.28% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0700/60.0800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com