Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.00/08.00 01.20/01.60 04.80/06.40 07.29% 07.29% 07.29% (Jul 1) 1000 02.30/03.30 01.15/01.65 01.15/01.65 06.98% 06.98% 06.98% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/34.50 73.00/75.00 121.00/123.00 166.00/168.00 1100 33.00/34.50 72.50/74.50 120.50/122.50 166.00/168.00 1200 33.00/34.50 73.00/75.00 120.75/122.75 166.00/168.00 1300 33.00/34.50 73.00/75.00 121.00/123.00 166.50/168.50 1400 33.50/34.50 73.25/74.75 120.50/122.50 166.00/168.00 1500 33.00/35.00 73.00/75.00 121.00/123.00 166.25/168.25 1600 33.00/35.00 73.00/75.00 121.50/123.50 167.00/169.00 1715 33.00/34.50 73.00/75.00 121.50/123.50 167.50/169.50 (C1osing Jul 1) 1715 38.50/40.00 78.00/80.00 125.50/127.50 171.00/173.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 206.50/208.50 254.50/256.50 299.00/301.00 339.00/341.00 1100 206.50/208.50 254.50/256.50 299.50/301.50 339.50/341.50 1200 207.00/209.00 255.00/257.00 300.00/302.00 340.50/342.50 1300 207.50/209.50 255.50/257.50 301.00/303.00 341.50/343.50 1400 206.50/208.50 254.50/256.50 299.50/301.50 339.50/341.50 1500 207.00/209.00 255.00/257.00 300.50/302.50 341.00/343.00 1600 207.50/209.50 256.00/258.00 301.00/303.00 342.00/344.00 1715 209.00/211.00 258.00/260.00 304.00/306.00 345.00/347.00 (C1osing Jul 1) 1715 211.00/213.00 259.00/261.00 303.00/305.00 342.50/344.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 380.50/382.50 425.50/427.50 460.00/462.00 496.00/498.00 1100 381.50/383.50 426.50/428.50 461.50/463.50 497.50/499.50 1200 383.00/385.00 428.50/430.50 463.50/465.50 499.50/501.50 1300 384.50/386.50 430.00/432.00 465.00/467.00 501.00/503.00 1400 382.00/384.00 427.00/429.00 462.00/464.00 498.00/500.00 1500 384.00/386.00 429.00/431.00 464.00/466.00 500.00/502.00 1600 385.50/387.50 431.00/433.00 466.50/468.50 503.00/505.00 1715 389.00/391.00 435.00/437.00 470.50/472.50 506.50/508.50 (C1osing Jul 1) 1715 383.50/385.50 428.00/430.00 462.00/464.00 498.00/500.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.59% 8.68% 8.73% 8.75% 8.76% 8.78% 1100 8.57% 8.64% 8.71% 8.75% 8.77% 8.79% 1200 8.60% 8.69% 8.73% 8.77% 8.80% 8.82% 1300 8.61% 8.71% 8.76% 8.81% 8.83% 8.85% 1400 8.68% 8.72% 8.76% 8.80% 8.81% 8.84% 1500 8.67% 8.73% 8.78% 8.82% 8.83% 8.86% 1600 8.68% 8.75% 8.82% 8.85% 8.86% 8.89% 1715 8.64% 8.75% 8.83% 8.89% 8.93% 8.96% (C1osing Jul 1) 1715 8.53% 8.59% 8.66% 8.71% 8.71% 8.73% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.80% 8.76% 8.70% 8.69% 8.54% 8.41% 1100 8.82% 8.77% 8.72% 8.72% 8.57% 8.43% 1200 8.85% 8.81% 8.77% 8.77% 8.62% 8.47% 1300 8.89% 8.85% 8.81% 8.81% 8.66% 8.51% 1400 8.87% 8.83% 8.78% 8.78% 8.63% 8.49% 1500 8.90% 8.87% 8.82% 8.81% 8.66% 8.52% 1600 8.92% 8.90% 8.86% 8.86% 8.71% 8.57% 1715 9.01% 8.98% 8.94% 8.94% 8.78% 8.63% (C1osing Jul 1) 1715 8.75% 8.72% 8.63% 8.64% 8.50% 8.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.6900/59.7000 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com