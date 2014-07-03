Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/05.50 05.00/05.50 N/A 07.66% 07.66% N/A (Jul 2) 1000 06.00/08.00 01.20/01.60 04.80/06.40 07.29% 07.29% 07.29% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 33.00/35.00 73.00/75.00 121.00/123.00 167.00/169.00 1100 32.50/34.00 72.50/74.50 120.50/122.50 166.00/168.00 1200 32.50/34.00 72.50/74.50 120.50/122.50 166.00/168.00 1300 32.50/34.00 72.50/74.50 120.50/122.50 165.50/167.50 1400 32.75/34.75 72.50/74.50 120.50/122.50 166.00/168.00 1500 32.50/34.00 72.00/74.00 120.75/122.70 166.00/168.00 1600 32.50/34.50 72.50/74.50 120.50/122.50 166.00/168.00 1715 32.50/34.00 72.00/74.00 120.50/122.50 166.00/168.00 (C1osing Jul 2) 1715 33.00/34.50 73.00/75.00 121.50/123.50 167.50/169.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 208.50/210.50 257.50/259.50 303.50/305.50 344.50/346.50 1100 207.00/209.00 255.50/257.50 301.00/303.00 342.00/344.00 1200 207.00/209.00 255.50/257.50 301.00/303.00 342.00/344.00 1300 206.50/208.50 255.00/257.00 300.00/302.00 341.00/343.00 1400 207.00/209.00 255.50/257.50 301.00/303.00 342.00/344.00 1500 207.00/209.00 256.25/258.20 301.50/303.50 342.50/344.50 1600 207.50/209.50 256.00/258.00 301.50/303.50 343.00/345.00 1715 206.50/208.50 255.00/257.00 300.00/302.00 340.75/342.75 (C1osing Jul 2) 1715 209.00/211.00 258.00/260.00 304.00/306.00 345.00/347.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 388.50/390.50 435.00/437.00 470.50/472.50 507.00/509.00 1100 385.50/387.50 431.50/433.50 467.00/469.00 503.50/505.50 1200 386.00/388.00 432.00/434.00 467.50/469.50 504.00/506.00 1300 384.50/386.50 430.50/432.50 465.50/467.50 502.00/504.00 1400 386.00/388.00 432.00/434.00 467.50/469.50 504.00/506.00 1500 387.00/389.00 433.00/435.00 468.50/470.50 505.00/507.00 1600 388.00/390.00 434.00/436.00 469.50/471.50 506.00/508.00 1715 384.75/386.75 431.25/433.25 466.75/468.75 503.50/505.50 (C1osing Jul 2) 1715 389.00/391.00 435.00/437.00 470.50/472.50 506.50/508.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.70% 8.75% 8.82% 8.89% 8.93% 8.97% 1100 8.55% 8.69% 8.76% 8.81% 8.84% 8.88% 1200 8.54% 8.68% 8.76% 8.81% 8.84% 8.87% 1300 8.54% 8.68% 8.75% 8.78% 8.82% 8.85% 1400 8.62% 8.69% 8.76% 8.81% 8.84% 8.88% 1500 8.52% 8.66% 8.77% 8.81% 8.85% 8.90% 1600 8.57% 8.67% 8.75% 8.81% 8.85% 8.88% 1715 8.51% 8.65% 8.75% 8.80% 8.82% 8.85% (C1osing Jul 2) 1715 8.64% 8.75% 8.83% 8.89% 8.93% 8.96% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 9.01% 8.99% 8.95% 8.96% 8.81% 8.66% 1100 8.93% 8.90% 8.87% 8.87% 8.73% 8.59% 1200 8.92% 8.90% 8.87% 8.88% 8.73% 8.59% 1300 8.89% 8.87% 8.84% 8.85% 8.69% 8.55% 1400 8.92% 8.90% 8.88% 8.88% 8.73% 8.59% 1500 8.93% 8.92% 8.90% 8.90% 8.75% 8.61% 1600 8.93% 8.92% 8.91% 8.91% 8.76% 8.61% 1715 8.89% 8.87% 8.84% 8.86% 8.72% 8.58% (C1osing Jul 2) 1715 9.01% 8.98% 8.94% 8.94% 8.78% 8.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.7300/59.7400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com