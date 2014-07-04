Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 01.10/01.60 N/A N/A 06.73% (Jul 3) 1000 05.00/05.50 05.00/05.50 N/A 07.66% 07.66% N/A -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.50/33.50 71.00/73.00 119.00/121.00 164.50/166.50 1100 31.00/32.50 70.00/72.00 118.00/120.00 163.50/165.50 1200 31.00/32.50 70.00/72.00 118.00/120.00 163.00/165.00 1300 31.50/32.50 70.50/71.50 118.50/119.50 164.00/165.00 1400 31.00/32.50 70.00/72.00 117.50/119.50 163.00/165.00 1500 31.00/33.00 70.00/72.00 117.25/119.25 162.50/164.50 1600 31.00/32.50 70.00/72.00 118.00/120.00 163.50/165.50 1715 31.50/32.50 70.25/71.75 117.50/119.50 163.00/165.00 (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 32.50/34.00 72.00/74.00 120.50/122.50 166.00/168.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.25/207.25 253.75/255.75 298.75/300.75 339.50/341.50 1100 204.00/206.00 252.00/254.00 297.00/299.00 337.50/339.50 1200 203.00/205.00 250.50/252.50 295.50/297.50 335.50/337.50 1300 204.00/206.00 252.00/254.00 297.00/299.00 337.50/339.50 1400 203.50/205.50 251.50/253.50 296.50/298.50 336.50/338.50 1500 202.50/204.50 250.50/252.50 295.50/297.50 336.00/338.00 1600 204.00/206.00 252.00/254.00 297.50/299.50 338.00/340.00 1715 203.50/205.50 251.50/253.50 296.50/298.50 337.00/339.00 (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 206.50/208.50 255.00/257.00 300.00/302.00 340.75/342.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 383.50/385.50 429.50/431.50 465.00/467.00 501.50/503.50 1100 381.50/383.50 428.00/430.00 463.50/465.50 500.00/502.00 1200 379.00/381.00 425.00/427.00 460.50/462.50 497.00/499.00 1300 382.00/384.00 428.50/430.50 464.00/466.00 500.50/502.50 1400 380.50/382.50 427.00/429.00 462.50/464.50 499.00/501.00 1500 379.50/381.50 426.00/428.00 461.50/463.50 498.00/500.00 1600 382.50/384.50 429.00/431.00 464.50/466.50 501.00/503.00 1715 381.00/383.00 427.50/429.50 463.00/465.00 499.50/501.50 (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 384.75/386.75 431.25/433.25 466.75/468.75 503.50/505.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.64% 8.68% 8.75% 8.81% 8.83% 8.86% 1100 8.47% 8.57% 8.68% 8.75% 8.76% 8.80% 1200 8.46% 8.57% 8.67% 8.71% 8.71% 8.74% 1300 8.50% 8.57% 8.68% 8.75% 8.77% 8.80% 1400 8.46% 8.55% 8.65% 8.72% 8.74% 8.78% 1500 8.51% 8.56% 8.64% 8.70% 8.72% 8.76% 1600 8.46% 8.57% 8.68% 8.74% 8.76% 8.80% 1715 8.51% 8.56% 8.65% 8.73% 8.75% 8.79% (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 8.51% 8.65% 8.75% 8.80% 8.82% 8.85% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.90% 8.88% 8.85% 8.85% 8.71% 8.57% 1100 8.84% 8.82% 8.80% 8.82% 8.68% 8.53% 1200 8.78% 8.76% 8.74% 8.75% 8.62% 8.47% 1300 8.84% 8.82% 8.82% 8.83% 8.69% 8.54% 1400 8.82% 8.79% 8.78% 8.80% 8.66% 8.51% 1500 8.80% 8.79% 8.77% 8.79% 8.65% 8.51% 1600 8.85% 8.83% 8.82% 8.83% 8.69% 8.54% 1715 8.83% 8.81% 8.80% 8.81% 8.67% 8.53% (C1osing Jul 3) 1715 8.89% 8.87% 8.84% 8.86% 8.72% 8.58% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.7200/59.7300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com