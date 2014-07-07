Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 06.10% 06.10% 06.10% (Jul 4) 1000 N/A N/A 01.10/01.60 N/A N/A 06.73% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.50/31.00 68.00/70.00 115.00/117.00 160.00/162.00 1100 29.50/31.00 68.00/70.00 115.00/117.00 160.00/162.00 1200 29.50/30.50 68.00/69.00 115.00/116.00 160.00/161.00 1300 29.50/31.00 68.00/70.00 115.00/117.00 160.00/162.00 1400 29.00/30.50 67.50/69.50 114.50/116.50 159.50/161.50 1500 29.25/30.75 67.50/69.50 114.50/116.50 159.50/161.50 1600 29.25/30.75 68.25/70.25 115.00/117.00 160.00/162.00 1715 29.75/30.75 68.25/69.75 115.00/117.00 160.00/162.00 (C1osing Jul 4) 1715 31.50/32.50 70.25/71.75 117.50/119.50 163.00/165.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.00/202.00 247.50/249.50 292.00/294.00 332.00/334.00 1100 200.00/202.00 247.50/249.50 291.50/293.50 331.50/333.50 1200 199.50/201.50 247.00/249.00 291.00/293.00 331.00/333.00 1300 200.00/202.00 248.00/250.00 292.00/294.00 332.00/334.00 1400 199.50/201.50 247.00/249.00 291.00/293.00 331.00/333.00 1500 199.50/201.50 247.00/249.00 291.00/293.00 331.00/333.00 1600 200.25/202.20 248.00/250.00 292.00/294.00 332.00/334.00 1715 200.00/202.00 247.50/249.50 291.50/293.50 331.50/333.50 (C1osing Jul 4) 1715 203.50/205.50 251.50/253.50 296.50/298.50 337.00/339.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 376.00/378.00 422.50/424.50 457.50/459.50 494.00/496.00 1100 375.50/377.50 422.00/424.00 457.50/459.50 494.00/496.00 1200 374.50/376.50 421.00/423.00 456.00/458.00 492.50/494.50 1300 376.00/378.00 423.00/425.00 458.50/460.50 495.00/497.00 1400 375.00/377.00 421.50/423.50 456.50/458.50 493.00/495.00 1500 375.00/377.00 422.00/424.00 457.50/459.50 494.00/496.00 1600 376.00/378.00 423.00/425.00 458.50/460.50 495.50/497.50 1715 375.50/377.50 422.50/424.50 458.00/460.00 495.00/497.00 (C1osing Jul 4) 1715 381.00/383.00 427.50/429.50 463.00/465.00 499.50/501.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.40% 8.47% 8.55% 8.62% 8.64% 8.68% 1100 8.40% 8.46% 8.55% 8.61% 8.64% 8.67% 1200 8.32% 8.40% 8.51% 8.58% 8.61% 8.64% 1300 8.38% 8.45% 8.54% 8.60% 8.63% 8.67% 1400 8.29% 8.40% 8.50% 8.58% 8.60% 8.64% 1500 8.32% 8.40% 8.50% 8.58% 8.61% 8.64% 1600 8.37% 8.46% 8.53% 8.60% 8.63% 8.67% 1715 8.38% 8.44% 8.53% 8.60% 8.62% 8.65% (C1osing Jul 4) 1715 8.51% 8.56% 8.65% 8.73% 8.75% 8.79% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.71% 8.70% 8.70% 8.70% 8.57% 8.43% 1100 8.70% 8.68% 8.68% 8.69% 8.57% 8.43% 1200 8.67% 8.66% 8.65% 8.66% 8.53% 8.40% 1300 8.70% 8.68% 8.68% 8.70% 8.57% 8.43% 1400 8.67% 8.66% 8.66% 8.66% 8.54% 8.40% 1500 8.67% 8.66% 8.66% 8.68% 8.56% 8.42% 1600 8.69% 8.68% 8.68% 8.69% 8.57% 8.44% 1715 8.68% 8.67% 8.67% 8.68% 8.56% 8.43% (C1osing Jul 4) 1715 8.83% 8.81% 8.80% 8.81% 8.67% 8.53% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0125/60.0225 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com