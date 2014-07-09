Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.40 01.20/01.70 01.20/01.70 07.32% 07.32% 07.32% (Jul 8) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.70% 06.70% 06.70% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.00/28.50 66.00/68.00 113.50/115.50 158.50/160.50 1100 27.50/29.00 66.50/68.50 113.50/115.50 158.50/160.50 1200 27.50/28.50 66.50/68.00 113.00/115.00 158.00/160.00 1300 27.00/29.00 66.00/68.00 112.50/114.50 156.75/158.75 1400 27.00/28.50 66.00/68.00 112.50/114.50 157.00/159.00 1500 27.00/28.50 66.00/68.00 112.00/114.00 156.25/158.25 1600 27.00/28.50 66.00/68.00 112.00/114.00 156.50/158.50 1715 27.50/28.50 66.75/68.25 112.50/114.50 156.50/158.50 (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 28.75/29.75 67.50/69.00 114.00/116.00 159.00/161.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 198.50/200.50 246.00/248.00 289.50/291.50 329.50/331.50 1100 198.50/200.50 246.50/248.50 290.50/292.50 330.50/332.50 1200 198.00/200.00 245.50/247.50 289.50/291.50 329.50/331.50 1300 196.50/198.50 244.00/246.00 287.50/289.50 327.00/329.00 1400 197.00/199.00 244.50/246.50 288.50/290.50 328.00/330.00 1500 196.00/198.00 243.00/245.00 286.00/288.00 325.50/327.50 1600 195.50/197.50 242.50/244.50 285.50/287.50 324.50/326.50 1715 195.50/197.50 242.00/244.00 285.00/287.00 324.00/326.00 (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 199.00/201.00 246.50/248.50 290.50/292.50 330.50/332.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 373.50/375.50 420.00/422.00 455.50/457.50 492.50/494.50 1100 374.50/376.50 421.50/423.50 457.00/459.00 494.00/496.00 1200 373.50/375.50 420.50/422.50 456.00/458.00 493.00/495.00 1300 371.00/373.00 417.50/419.50 453.00/455.00 490.00/492.00 1400 371.50/373.50 418.50/420.50 454.00/456.00 491.00/493.00 1500 369.00/371.00 415.50/417.50 451.00/453.00 487.50/489.50 1600 368.00/370.00 414.00/416.00 449.00/451.00 485.50/487.50 1715 367.00/369.00 413.00/415.00 448.00/450.00 484.50/486.50 (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 374.50/376.50 421.50/423.50 457.00/459.00 494.00/496.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.49% 8.57% 8.65% 8.69% 8.70% 8.72% 1100 8.60% 8.61% 8.67% 8.70% 8.72% 8.75% 1200 8.56% 8.58% 8.64% 8.68% 8.70% 8.72% 1300 8.55% 8.55% 8.59% 8.62% 8.64% 8.67% 1400 8.51% 8.55% 8.59% 8.63% 8.65% 8.69% 1500 8.51% 8.52% 8.55% 8.59% 8.61% 8.63% 1600 8.50% 8.52% 8.55% 8.58% 8.58% 8.60% 1715 8.57% 8.57% 8.58% 8.58% 8.58% 8.59% (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 8.50% 8.53% 8.59% 8.65% 8.67% 8.70% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.73% 8.71% 8.72% 8.72% 8.58% 8.44% 1100 8.77% 8.75% 8.76% 8.76% 8.62% 8.48% 1200 8.74% 8.73% 8.74% 8.74% 8.61% 8.47% 1300 8.69% 8.67% 8.69% 8.69% 8.56% 8.42% 1400 8.71% 8.68% 8.70% 8.70% 8.57% 8.43% 1500 8.64% 8.62% 8.64% 8.64% 8.51% 8.37% 1600 8.61% 8.59% 8.60% 8.60% 8.47% 8.33% 1715 8.60% 8.57% 8.59% 8.59% 8.46% 8.32% (C1osing Jul 8) 1715 8.72% 8.71% 8.72% 8.73% 8.60% 8.46% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.7500/59.7600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com