Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.20/06.30 04.00/04.70 01.20/01.60 07.89% 08.09% 07.28% (Jul 10) 1000 05.00/06.60 01.20/01.60 03.80/05.00 07.64% 07.34% 07.75% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/23.25 61.50/62.50 107.50/109.00 151.50/153.50 1100 22.50/23.25 61.50/62.50 107.00/108.00 150.00/152.00 1200 22.00/23.50 60.50/62.50 106.50/108.50 150.00/152.00 1300 22.00/23.50 60.50/62.50 106.50/108.50 150.00/152.00 1400 22.25/24.25 61.25/63.25 107.00/109.00 150.75/152.75 1500 22.25/23.25 61.00/62.50 106.50/108.00 149.50/151.50 1600 22.50/23.50 61.50/63.00 106.75/108.25 150.00/152.00 1715 22.00/23.50 60.50/62.50 106.50/108.50 150.00/152.00 (C1osing Jul 10) 1715 23.50/24.50 62.25/63.75 108.00/110.00 152.00/154.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.50/192.50 236.50/238.50 279.00/281.00 317.50/319.50 1100 188.50/190.50 234.00/236.00 276.00/278.00 314.00/316.00 1200 188.50/190.50 234.00/236.00 276.00/278.00 314.00/316.00 1300 188.50/190.50 233.50/235.50 275.50/277.50 313.50/315.50 1400 189.00/191.00 234.50/236.50 277.00/279.00 315.50/317.50 1500 187.50/189.50 232.50/234.50 274.50/276.50 312.50/314.50 1600 188.00/190.00 233.00/235.00 275.00/277.00 313.00/315.00 1715 188.50/190.50 233.50/235.50 275.50/277.50 313.50/315.50 (C1osing Jul 10) 1715 191.00/193.00 237.00/239.00 279.50/281.50 318.00/320.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 360.00/362.00 406.00/408.00 441.00/443.00 477.50/479.50 1100 356.50/358.50 402.00/404.00 437.00/439.00 473.50/475.50 1200 357.00/359.00 402.50/404.50 437.50/439.50 474.00/476.00 1300 356.00/358.00 401.50/403.50 436.50/438.50 473.00/475.00 1400 358.50/360.50 404.00/406.00 438.75/440.75 475.00/477.00 1500 355.00/357.00 400.50/402.50 435.00/437.00 471.00/473.00 1600 355.50/357.50 401.00/403.00 435.50/437.50 471.50/473.50 1715 355.50/357.50 401.00/403.00 435.50/437.50 472.00/474.00 (C1osing Jul 10) 1715 361.00/363.00 407.00/409.00 442.00/444.00 478.50/480.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.57% 8.54% 8.55% 8.55% 8.53% 8.53% 1100 8.57% 8.49% 8.48% 8.46% 8.44% 8.44% 1200 8.50% 8.47% 8.47% 8.46% 8.44% 8.44% 1300 8.50% 8.47% 8.48% 8.46% 8.43% 8.42% 1400 8.64% 8.55% 8.54% 8.51% 8.48% 8.48% 1500 8.53% 8.47% 8.45% 8.43% 8.39% 8.39% 1600 8.62% 8.52% 8.49% 8.46% 8.43% 8.42% 1715 8.53% 8.51% 8.51% 8.50% 8.47% 8.46% (C1osing Jul 10) 1715 8.51% 8.48% 8.49% 8.50% 8.49% 8.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.52% 8.48% 8.50% 8.48% 8.36% 8.23% 1100 8.43% 8.39% 8.42% 8.40% 8.28% 8.16% 1200 8.42% 8.40% 8.43% 8.41% 8.29% 8.17% 1300 8.41% 8.38% 8.41% 8.39% 8.27% 8.15% 1400 8.48% 8.45% 8.48% 8.46% 8.33% 8.20% 1500 8.39% 8.36% 8.39% 8.37% 8.24% 8.12% 1600 8.41% 8.38% 8.41% 8.39% 8.27% 8.14% 1715 8.44% 8.41% 8.43% 8.41% 8.29% 8.17% (C1osing Jul 10) 1715 8.49% 8.46% 8.49% 8.48% 8.34% 8.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 59.9300/59.9400 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com