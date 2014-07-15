Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.30/03.30 01.15/01.65 01.15/01.65 07.00% 07.00% 07.00% (Jul 11) 1000 05.20/06.30 04.00/04.70 01.20/01.60 07.89% 08.09% 07.28% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 20.00/21.75 59.00/61.00 104.00/106.00 147.50/149.50 1100 20.50/22.50 59.50/61.50 105.25/107.25 148.75/150.75 1200 20.50/22.00 59.00/61.00 105.00/107.00 148.50/150.50 1300 20.50/22.00 59.00/61.00 105.00/107.00 148.50/150.50 1400 20.50/22.00 59.00/61.00 104.50/106.50 148.00/150.00 1500 20.50/22.00 59.00/61.00 105.00/107.00 148.50/150.50 1600 20.50/22.00 59.00/61.00 104.50/106.50 148.50/150.50 1715 21.00/22.00 60.00/61.50 105.25/106.75 148.50/150.50 (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 22.00/23.50 60.50/62.50 106.50/108.50 150.00/152.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.50/188.50 231.50/233.50 273.50/275.50 311.50/313.50 1100 187.25/189.25 232.50/234.50 274.50/276.50 312.50/314.50 1200 187.00/189.00 232.50/234.50 274.50/276.50 312.50/314.50 1300 187.50/189.50 233.00/235.00 275.00/277.00 313.00/315.00 1400 187.00/189.00 232.50/234.50 274.50/276.50 312.50/314.50 1500 187.50/189.50 233.00/235.00 275.00/277.00 313.00/315.00 1600 187.50/189.50 233.00/235.00 275.50/277.50 313.50/315.50 1715 187.25/189.25 233.00/235.00 275.00/277.00 313.00/315.00 (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 188.50/190.50 233.50/235.50 275.50/277.50 313.50/315.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 354.00/356.00 399.00/401.00 433.75/435.75 470.00/472.00 1100 355.00/357.00 400.50/402.50 435.00/437.00 471.50/473.50 1200 354.50/356.50 400.00/402.00 434.50/436.50 471.00/473.00 1300 355.00/357.00 400.50/402.50 435.00/437.00 471.50/473.50 1400 354.50/356.50 399.50/401.50 434.00/436.00 470.50/472.50 1500 355.00/357.00 400.00/402.00 434.50/436.50 471.00/473.00 1600 355.50/357.50 400.50/402.50 435.00/437.00 471.50/473.50 1715 355.25/357.25 400.50/402.50 435.25/437.25 471.50/473.50 (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 355.50/357.50 401.00/403.00 435.50/437.50 472.00/474.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.48% 8.43% 8.43% 8.45% 8.43% 8.43% 1100 8.58% 8.52% 8.51% 8.50% 8.47% 8.46% 1200 8.51% 8.48% 8.49% 8.48% 8.46% 8.46% 1300 8.50% 8.48% 8.49% 8.49% 8.48% 8.47% 1400 8.50% 8.45% 8.45% 8.46% 8.45% 8.45% 1500 8.49% 8.47% 8.47% 8.48% 8.46% 8.46% 1600 8.48% 8.43% 8.45% 8.47% 8.46% 8.46% 1715 8.60% 8.51% 8.48% 8.48% 8.47% 8.47% (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 8.53% 8.51% 8.51% 8.50% 8.47% 8.46% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.39% 8.41% 8.38% 8.26% 8.14% 1100 8.45% 8.42% 8.44% 8.41% 8.29% 8.17% 1200 8.44% 8.41% 8.43% 8.40% 8.28% 8.16% 1300 8.46% 8.42% 8.44% 8.41% 8.29% 8.17% 1400 8.44% 8.40% 8.42% 8.38% 8.26% 8.14% 1500 8.44% 8.40% 8.42% 8.38% 8.26% 8.14% 1600 8.45% 8.41% 8.42% 8.38% 8.26% 8.14% 1715 8.45% 8.41% 8.43% 8.40% 8.28% 8.16% (C1osing Jul 11) 1715 8.44% 8.41% 8.43% 8.41% 8.29% 8.17% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0700/60.0800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com