Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST)
1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60
07.28% 07.28% 07.28%
(Jul 15)
1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60
06.67% 06.67% 06.67%
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT
--------------------------------------------------------------
1000 18.00/18.75 57.00/58.50 102.50/104.00 146.00/148.00
1100 17.50/19.00 56.00/58.00 101.50/103.50 145.00/147.00
1200 17.75/18.75 56.25/57.75 101.50/103.50 145.50/147.50
1300 18.00/19.00 57.00/58.00 102.50/104.00 146.00/148.00
1400 17.50/19.00 56.25/58.25 102.00/104.00 146.00/148.00
1500 18.00/19.00 56.75/58.25 102.50/104.50 146.50/148.50
1600 17.50/19.00 56.00/58.00 102.00/104.00 146.00/148.00
1715 17.75/18.75 56.50/58.00 102.00/104.00 146.00/148.00
(C1osing Jul 15)
1715 19.00/20.00 57.50/59.50 103.50/105.50 147.50/149.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 185.00/187.00 231.00/233.00 273.50/275.50 312.00/314.00
1100 184.00/186.00 230.00/232.00 272.50/274.50 311.50/313.50
1200 184.50/186.50 230.50/232.50 273.50/275.50 312.50/314.50
1300 185.00/187.00 231.00/233.00 273.50/275.50 312.50/314.50
1400 185.00/187.00 231.00/233.00 274.00/276.00 313.00/315.00
1500 185.50/187.50 231.50/233.50 274.50/276.50 313.50/315.50
1600 185.00/187.00 231.00/233.00 274.00/276.00 313.00/315.00
1715 185.00/187.00 231.00/233.00 274.00/276.00 313.00/315.00
(C1osing Jul 15)
1715 186.50/188.50 232.50/234.50 275.50/277.50 314.50/316.50
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAR APR MAY JUN
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 355.00/357.00 401.50/403.50 436.50/438.50 473.50/475.50
1100 354.50/356.50 400.50/402.50 435.50/437.50 472.50/474.50
1200 355.50/357.50 402.00/404.00 437.00/439.00 474.00/476.00
1300 355.50/357.50 402.00/404.00 437.50/439.50 474.50/476.50
1400 356.00/358.00 402.50/404.50 438.00/440.00 475.00/477.00
1500 356.50/358.50 402.50/404.50 438.00/440.00 475.00/477.00
1600 356.00/358.00 402.50/404.50 437.50/439.50 474.50/476.50
1715 356.00/358.00 402.50/404.50 438.00/440.00 475.00/477.00
(C1osing Jul 15)
1715 357.50/359.50 404.00/406.00 439.00/441.00 476.00/478.00
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.54% 8.48% 8.48% 8.48% 8.47% 8.49%
1100 8.44% 8.41% 8.42% 8.43% 8.44% 8.45%
1200 8.44% 8.41% 8.45% 8.46% 8.46% 8.48%
1300 8.53% 8.48% 8.49% 8.49% 8.48% 8.49%
1400 8.48% 8.46% 8.48% 8.49% 8.49% 8.51%
1500 8.53% 8.50% 8.52% 8.52% 8.51% 8.52%
1600 8.45% 8.44% 8.48% 8.49% 8.48% 8.50%
1715 8.48% 8.46% 8.49% 8.49% 8.49% 8.51%
(C1osing Jul 15)
1715 8.46% 8.46% 8.49% 8.50% 8.49% 8.51%
-------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
-------------------------------------------------------------
1000 8.48% 8.45% 8.50% 8.46% 8.34% 8.20%
1100 8.46% 8.43% 8.48% 8.44% 8.32% 8.18%
1200 8.49% 8.46% 8.52% 8.47% 8.35% 8.21%
1300 8.50% 8.47% 8.52% 8.48% 8.36% 8.23%
1400 8.51% 8.48% 8.53% 8.50% 8.37% 8.24%
1500 8.53% 8.49% 8.54% 8.50% 8.37% 8.24%
1600 8.51% 8.48% 8.53% 8.49% 8.36% 8.22%
1715 8.51% 8.48% 8.53% 8.50% 8.37% 8.24%
(C1osing Jul 15)
1715 8.51% 8.49% 8.53% 8.49% 8.37% 8.24%
-------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1200/60.1300 rupees)

Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank.