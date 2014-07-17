Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.97% 06.67% 07.07% (Jul 16) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.28% 07.28% 07.28% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 13.50/15.00 52.00/54.00 98.00/100.00 142.00/144.00 1100 13.00/14.50 51.75/53.75 97.50/99.50 141.50/143.50 1200 13.00/14.50 52.00/54.00 98.00/100.00 142.00/144.00 1300 13.25/14.75 52.00/54.00 98.00/100.00 142.50/144.50 1400 13.25/14.75 52.00/54.00 98.00/100.00 142.50/144.50 1500 13.00/14.50 52.00/54.00 98.00/100.00 142.50/144.50 1600 13.00/14.50 52.00/54.00 98.00/100.00 142.00/144.00 1715 13.00/14.50 52.00/54.00 98.00/100.00 142.00/144.00 (C1osing Jul 16) 1715 17.75/18.75 56.50/58.00 102.00/104.00 146.00/148.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 181.00/183.00 227.00/229.00 270.00/272.00 309.00/311.00 1100 180.50/182.50 227.00/229.00 269.50/271.50 308.50/310.50 1200 181.00/183.00 227.00/229.00 269.50/271.50 308.50/310.50 1300 181.50/183.50 228.00/230.00 270.50/272.50 309.50/311.50 1400 181.50/183.50 228.00/230.00 270.50/272.50 309.50/311.50 1500 182.00/184.00 228.50/230.50 271.50/273.50 311.00/313.00 1600 181.50/183.50 228.00/230.00 271.00/273.00 310.00/312.00 1715 181.50/183.50 227.50/229.50 270.50/272.50 310.00/312.00 (C1osing Jul 16) 1715 185.00/187.00 231.00/233.00 274.00/276.00 313.00/315.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 352.00/354.00 398.50/400.50 434.00/436.00 471.00/473.00 1100 351.50/353.50 398.00/400.00 433.50/435.50 470.50/472.50 1200 351.50/353.50 398.00/400.00 433.50/435.50 470.50/472.50 1300 352.50/354.50 399.00/401.00 434.50/436.50 471.50/473.50 1400 352.50/354.50 399.00/401.00 434.50/436.50 471.50/473.50 1500 354.50/356.50 401.50/403.50 437.00/439.00 474.00/476.00 1600 354.00/356.00 400.50/402.50 436.00/438.00 473.00/475.00 1715 354.00/356.00 400.50/402.50 436.00/438.00 473.00/475.00 (C1osing Jul 16) 1715 356.00/358.00 402.50/404.50 438.00/440.00 475.00/477.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.48% 8.46% 8.49% 8.50% 8.49% 8.51% 1100 8.41% 8.42% 8.46% 8.47% 8.48% 8.50% 1200 8.45% 8.46% 8.50% 8.50% 8.49% 8.50% 1300 8.47% 8.46% 8.52% 8.52% 8.53% 8.54% 1400 8.47% 8.47% 8.52% 8.53% 8.53% 8.54% 1500 8.45% 8.46% 8.52% 8.54% 8.54% 8.56% 1600 8.45% 8.46% 8.50% 8.52% 8.52% 8.55% 1715 8.45% 8.46% 8.49% 8.51% 8.51% 8.52% (C1osing Jul 16) 1715 8.48% 8.46% 8.49% 8.49% 8.49% 8.51% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.51% 8.47% 8.54% 8.48% 8.35% 8.23% 1100 8.50% 8.46% 8.53% 8.48% 8.35% 8.22% 1200 8.50% 8.47% 8.53% 8.48% 8.35% 8.22% 1300 8.53% 8.49% 8.55% 8.50% 8.37% 8.24% 1400 8.53% 8.49% 8.55% 8.50% 8.37% 8.24% 1500 8.57% 8.54% 8.60% 8.55% 8.41% 8.28% 1600 8.54% 8.52% 8.58% 8.53% 8.39% 8.26% 1715 8.54% 8.52% 8.58% 8.52% 8.39% 8.26% (C1osing Jul 16) 1715 8.51% 8.48% 8.53% 8.50% 8.37% 8.24% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1700/60.1800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com