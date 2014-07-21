Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.95/06.10 03.75/04.50 01.20/01.60 07.48% 07.56% 07.26% (Jul 17) 1000 04.60/06.10 01.10/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.97% 06.67% 07.07% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 12.00/13.00 50.75/52.25 96.50/98.50 140.50/142.50 1100 11.50/13.50 50.50/52.50 96.50/98.50 140.50/142.50 1200 11.00/12.50 50.00/52.00 96.00/98.00 140.00/142.00 1300 11.50/13.00 50.50/52.50 96.50/98.50 140.50/142.50 1400 12.00/13.00 51.00/52.00 97.00/98.00 140.50/142.50 1500 12.00/13.50 50.50/52.50 96.50/98.50 140.50/142.50 1600 12.00/13.50 50.50/52.50 96.50/98.50 140.00/142.00 1715 12.25/13.25 50.75/52.25 96.50/98.50 140.50/142.50 (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 13.00/14.50 52.00/54.00 98.00/100.00 142.00/144.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 180.00/182.00 226.00/228.00 269.00/271.00 308.00/310.00 1100 180.00/182.00 226.00/228.00 268.50/270.50 307.50/309.50 1200 179.50/181.50 225.50/227.50 268.50/270.50 307.50/309.50 1300 180.00/182.00 226.00/228.00 268.50/270.50 307.50/309.50 1400 180.00/182.00 226.00/228.00 268.50/270.50 307.50/309.50 1500 180.00/182.00 226.00/228.00 268.50/270.50 307.50/309.50 1600 179.00/181.00 225.00/227.00 267.50/269.50 306.00/308.00 1715 179.50/181.50 225.50/227.50 268.00/270.00 307.00/309.00 (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 181.50/183.50 227.50/229.50 270.50/272.50 310.00/312.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 351.50/353.50 398.50/400.50 434.00/436.00 471.00/473.00 1100 351.00/353.00 398.00/400.00 433.50/435.50 471.00/473.00 1200 351.00/353.00 397.50/399.50 433.00/435.00 470.50/472.50 1300 351.00/353.00 397.50/399.50 433.00/435.00 470.50/472.50 1400 351.00/353.00 397.50/399.50 433.00/435.00 470.50/472.50 1500 351.00/353.00 397.50/399.50 433.00/435.00 470.50/472.50 1600 349.00/351.00 395.50/397.50 431.00/433.00 468.00/470.00 1715 350.00/352.00 396.50/398.50 432.00/434.00 469.50/471.50 (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 354.00/356.00 400.50/402.50 436.00/438.00 473.00/475.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.42% 8.46% 8.48% 8.48% 8.50% 1100 8.42% 8.42% 8.46% 8.48% 8.48% 8.49% 1200 8.31% 8.38% 8.43% 8.47% 8.46% 8.49% 1300 8.41% 8.43% 8.47% 8.49% 8.49% 8.49% 1400 8.43% 8.43% 8.47% 8.49% 8.49% 8.49% 1500 8.43% 8.43% 8.47% 8.49% 8.48% 8.49% 1600 8.43% 8.43% 8.44% 8.44% 8.44% 8.46% 1715 8.44% 8.43% 8.47% 8.47% 8.47% 8.48% (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 8.45% 8.46% 8.49% 8.51% 8.51% 8.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.50% 8.47% 8.54% 8.48% 8.35% 8.23% 1100 8.48% 8.45% 8.53% 8.47% 8.35% 8.23% 1200 8.49% 8.46% 8.53% 8.47% 8.35% 8.22% 1300 8.49% 8.46% 8.53% 8.47% 8.35% 8.23% 1400 8.49% 8.46% 8.53% 8.47% 8.35% 8.23% 1500 8.49% 8.46% 8.53% 8.47% 8.35% 8.22% 1600 8.44% 8.41% 8.48% 8.43% 8.30% 8.18% 1715 8.48% 8.44% 8.51% 8.45% 8.33% 8.21% (C1osing Jul 17) 1715 8.54% 8.52% 8.58% 8.52% 8.39% 8.26% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.2800/60.2900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com