Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.28% 07.28% 07.28% (Jul 21) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.27% 07.27% 07.27% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.50 48.00/50.00 94.00/96.00 138.00/140.00 1100 09.00/10.75 48.50/50.50 94.00/96.00 138.50/140.50 1200 09.50/10.50 49.00/50.00 94.75/96.25 138.50/140.50 1300 09.00/10.50 48.50/50.50 94.50/96.50 138.50/140.50 1400 09.00/10.50 48.50/50.50 94.50/96.50 138.50/140.50 1500 08.50/10.00 48.00/50.00 94.00/96.00 138.00/140.00 1600 09.25/10.75 48.50/50.50 94.50/96.50 138.25/140.25 1715 09.50/10.50 48.75/49.75 94.25/95.75 137.50/139.50 (C1osing Jul 21) 1715 10.50/12.00 49.50/51.50 95.50/97.50 139.50/141.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 177.00/179.00 223.00/225.00 266.00/268.00 305.00/307.00 1100 177.50/179.50 223.50/225.50 266.50/268.50 305.50/307.50 1200 177.50/179.50 223.50/225.50 266.00/268.00 305.00/307.00 1300 177.50/179.50 223.50/225.50 266.00/268.00 305.00/307.00 1400 177.50/179.50 223.50/225.50 266.00/268.00 305.00/307.00 1500 177.00/179.00 222.50/224.50 265.00/267.00 304.00/306.00 1600 177.00/179.00 222.50/224.50 265.00/267.00 304.00/306.00 1715 176.50/178.50 222.00/224.00 264.50/266.50 303.00/305.00 (C1osing Jul 21) 1715 178.50/180.50 224.50/226.50 267.00/269.00 306.00/308.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 348.50/350.50 395.50/397.50 431.00/433.00 468.50/470.50 1100 349.00/351.00 396.00/398.00 431.50/433.50 469.00/471.00 1200 348.50/350.50 395.50/397.50 431.00/433.00 468.50/470.50 1300 348.50/350.50 395.50/397.50 431.00/433.00 468.50/470.50 1400 348.50/350.50 395.50/397.50 431.00/433.00 468.50/470.50 1500 347.00/349.00 393.50/395.50 429.00/431.00 466.50/468.50 1600 347.00/349.00 393.50/395.50 429.00/431.00 466.50/468.50 1715 346.00/348.00 392.50/394.50 428.00/430.00 465.50/467.50 (C1osing Jul 21) 1715 349.00/351.00 396.00/398.00 431.50/433.50 469.00/471.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.49% 8.47% 8.51% 8.50% 8.49% 8.52% 1100 8.58% 8.48% 8.54% 8.52% 8.51% 8.53% 1200 8.57% 8.52% 8.54% 8.52% 8.51% 8.52% 1300 8.57% 8.52% 8.54% 8.52% 8.50% 8.51% 1400 8.57% 8.52% 8.54% 8.52% 8.50% 8.51% 1500 8.47% 8.46% 8.50% 8.49% 8.47% 8.48% 1600 8.57% 8.51% 8.52% 8.49% 8.46% 8.48% 1715 8.53% 8.47% 8.47% 8.47% 8.45% 8.46% (C1osing Jul 21) 1715 8.49% 8.47% 8.50% 8.49% 8.48% 8.49% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.51% 8.48% 8.57% 8.49% 8.37% 8.25% 1100 8.53% 8.50% 8.58% 8.50% 8.38% 8.25% 1200 8.51% 8.48% 8.56% 8.48% 8.37% 8.24% 1300 8.51% 8.48% 8.56% 8.48% 8.36% 8.24% 1400 8.51% 8.48% 8.56% 8.48% 8.37% 8.24% 1500 8.47% 8.44% 8.52% 8.44% 8.33% 8.20% 1600 8.47% 8.44% 8.51% 8.44% 8.32% 8.20% 1715 8.45% 8.42% 8.50% 8.42% 8.31% 8.19% (C1osing Jul 21) 1715 8.49% 8.45% 8.53% 8.45% 8.34% 8.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.2400/60.2500 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com