Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.58% 07.58% 07.58% (Jul 22) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.28% 07.28% 07.28% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/09.00 47.50/48.50 93.25/94.75 137.00/139.00 1100 08.00/09.25 47.00/48.50 92.50/94.50 136.50/138.50 1200 07.50/09.50 46.75/48.75 92.75/94.75 136.25/138.25 1300 07.75/09.25 47.00/49.00 93.00/95.00 137.00/139.00 1400 08.00/09.00 47.25/48.25 92.75/94.25 136.50/138.50 1500 07.50/09.00 46.50/48.50 92.50/94.50 136.50/138.50 1600 07.50/09.00 46.50/48.50 92.50/94.50 136.50/138.50 1715 07.50/09.00 46.00/48.00 92.00/94.00 135.50/137.50 (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 09.50/10.50 48.75/49.75 94.25/95.75 137.50/139.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 176.00/178.00 221.50/223.50 264.00/266.00 302.50/304.50 1100 176.00/178.00 221.50/223.50 264.00/266.00 302.50/304.50 1200 175.25/177.25 220.50/222.50 262.50/264.50 301.00/303.00 1300 176.00/178.00 221.50/223.50 264.00/266.00 302.50/304.50 1400 175.00/177.00 220.50/222.50 263.00/265.00 301.50/303.50 1500 175.00/177.00 220.50/222.50 263.00/265.00 301.50/303.50 1600 174.50/176.50 220.00/222.00 262.00/264.00 300.50/302.50 1715 173.50/175.50 219.00/221.00 261.50/263.50 300.00/302.00 (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 176.50/178.50 222.00/224.00 264.50/266.50 303.00/305.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 345.50/347.50 392.50/394.50 428.00/430.00 465.50/467.50 1100 345.50/347.50 392.50/394.50 428.00/430.00 465.50/467.50 1200 344.00/346.00 391.00/393.00 426.75/428.75 464.50/466.50 1300 345.50/347.50 392.50/394.50 428.00/430.00 465.50/467.50 1400 344.50/346.50 391.50/393.50 427.00/429.00 464.50/466.50 1500 344.50/346.50 391.50/393.50 427.00/429.00 464.50/466.50 1600 343.50/345.50 390.00/392.00 425.50/427.50 463.00/465.00 1715 342.50/344.50 389.00/391.00 424.50/426.50 462.00/464.00 (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 346.00/348.00 392.50/394.50 428.00/430.00 465.50/467.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.57% 8.52% 8.54% 8.52% 8.49% 8.50% 1100 8.52% 8.47% 8.51% 8.52% 8.49% 8.50% 1200 8.52% 8.49% 8.49% 8.49% 8.45% 8.46% 1300 8.56% 8.52% 8.54% 8.52% 8.49% 8.50% 1400 8.53% 8.47% 8.51% 8.48% 8.46% 8.48% 1500 8.48% 8.47% 8.51% 8.48% 8.46% 8.48% 1600 8.49% 8.48% 8.52% 8.47% 8.45% 8.45% 1715 8.39% 8.43% 8.46% 8.42% 8.40% 8.43% (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 8.53% 8.47% 8.47% 8.47% 8.45% 8.46% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.49% 8.45% 8.55% 8.46% 8.34% 8.21% 1100 8.49% 8.45% 8.55% 8.46% 8.34% 8.21% 1200 8.44% 8.41% 8.51% 8.43% 8.32% 8.20% 1300 8.49% 8.45% 8.55% 8.46% 8.34% 8.21% 1400 8.46% 8.43% 8.53% 8.44% 8.33% 8.20% 1500 8.46% 8.43% 8.53% 8.45% 8.33% 8.20% 1600 8.44% 8.41% 8.50% 8.42% 8.31% 8.19% 1715 8.43% 8.39% 8.48% 8.40% 8.29% 8.17% (C1osing Jul 22) 1715 8.45% 8.42% 8.50% 8.42% 8.31% 8.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0925/60.1025 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com