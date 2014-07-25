Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.50 01.25/01.75 03.25/04.75 06.84% 07.59% 06.58% (Jul 23) 1000 02.50/03.50 01.25/01.75 01.25/01.75 07.58% 07.58% 07.58% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.75/05.25 42.50/44.50 88.00/90.00 131.00/133.00 1100 03.25/05.25 42.25/44.25 88.00/90.00 131.00/133.00 1200 03.50/04.50 42.00/44.00 87.50/89.50 131.00/133.00 1300 03.75/04.75 42.50/43.50 88.25/89.75 132.00/134.00 1400 03.50/05.00 42.75/44.75 88.50/90.50 132.50/134.50 1500 04.00/05.50 43.25/45.25 89.00/91.00 132.75/134.75 1600 03.25/04.75 42.50/44.50 88.25/90.25 132.00/134.00 1715 03.75/04.75 43.00/44.00 88.75/90.25 132.50/134.50 (C1osing Jul 23) 1715 07.50/09.00 46.00/48.00 92.00/94.00 135.50/137.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 169.00/171.00 213.50/215.50 255.00/257.00 293.00/295.00 1100 169.00/171.00 214.00/216.00 255.50/257.50 293.50/295.50 1200 169.00/171.00 214.00/216.00 256.00/258.00 294.00/296.00 1300 170.50/172.50 216.00/218.00 258.50/260.50 297.50/299.50 1400 171.00/173.00 217.00/219.00 259.50/261.50 298.50/300.50 1500 171.50/173.50 217.50/219.50 260.50/262.50 299.50/301.50 1600 171.00/173.00 217.00/219.00 259.50/261.50 299.00/301.00 1715 171.00/173.00 217.00/219.00 260.00/262.00 299.00/301.00 (C1osing Jul 23) 1715 173.50/175.50 219.00/221.00 261.50/263.50 300.00/302.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 335.50/337.50 381.50/383.50 416.75/418.75 454.00/456.00 1100 335.50/337.50 382.00/384.00 417.50/419.50 455.00/457.00 1200 336.00/338.00 382.50/384.50 417.50/419.50 455.00/457.00 1300 340.50/342.50 387.00/389.00 422.50/424.50 460.00/462.00 1400 342.00/344.00 389.00/391.00 424.50/426.50 462.00/464.00 1500 343.00/345.00 390.00/392.00 425.50/427.50 463.00/465.00 1600 342.50/344.50 389.50/391.50 425.00/427.00 463.00/465.00 1715 342.00/344.00 389.00/391.00 424.50/426.50 462.00/464.00 (C1osing Jul 23) 1715 342.50/344.50 389.00/391.00 424.50/426.50 462.00/464.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.53% 8.45% 8.44% 8.40% 8.36% 8.36% 1100 8.48% 8.46% 8.45% 8.40% 8.38% 8.38% 1200 8.43% 8.41% 8.45% 8.40% 8.38% 8.40% 1300 8.43% 8.45% 8.51% 8.47% 8.46% 8.48% 1400 8.57% 8.49% 8.53% 8.49% 8.49% 8.51% 1500 8.67% 8.55% 8.55% 8.52% 8.51% 8.54% 1600 8.52% 8.47% 8.50% 8.49% 8.48% 8.50% 1715 8.52% 8.49% 8.53% 8.49% 8.48% 8.52% (C1osing Jul 23) 1715 8.39% 8.43% 8.46% 8.42% 8.40% 8.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.35% 8.31% 8.41% 8.32% 8.21% 8.10% 1100 8.37% 8.32% 8.43% 8.35% 8.23% 8.11% 1200 8.38% 8.33% 8.44% 8.35% 8.23% 8.11% 1300 8.48% 8.44% 8.54% 8.44% 8.32% 8.19% 1400 8.50% 8.47% 8.58% 8.48% 8.35% 8.22% 1500 8.53% 8.50% 8.60% 8.50% 8.37% 8.24% 1600 8.51% 8.48% 8.58% 8.48% 8.36% 8.23% 1715 8.51% 8.47% 8.57% 8.47% 8.34% 8.22% (C1osing Jul 23) 1715 8.43% 8.39% 8.48% 8.40% 8.29% 8.17% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1200/60.1300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com