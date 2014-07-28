Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 06.50/07.75 04.00/04.50 02.50/03.25 07.89% 08.09% 07.58% (Jul 24) 1000 04.50/06.50 01.25/01.75 03.25/04.75 06.84% 07.59% 06.58% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.25/02.25 40.00/42.00 86.00/88.00 130.00/132.00 1100 01.00/01.75 40.00/42.00 86.00/88.00 130.00/132.00 1200 00.75/01.75 39.75/41.75 85.50/87.50 129.50/131.50 1300 01.00/02.00 40.00/41.00 85.75/87.25 129.50/131.50 1400 01.00/02.00 39.50/41.50 85.50/87.50 129.50/131.50 1500 01.00/02.00 40.00/42.00 86.50/88.50 130.50/132.50 1600 01.00/02.00 40.25/41.25 86.25/87.75 130.00/132.00 1715 01.00/02.00 40.00/42.00 86.50/88.50 130.75/132.75 (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 03.75/04.75 43.00/44.00 88.75/90.25 132.50/134.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 169.00/171.00 215.00/217.00 257.50/259.50 297.00/299.00 1100 169.00/171.00 215.00/217.00 258.00/260.00 297.00/299.00 1200 168.50/170.50 214.50/216.50 257.00/259.00 296.00/298.00 1300 168.50/170.50 214.50/216.50 257.00/259.00 296.00/298.00 1400 168.50/170.50 214.50/216.50 257.50/259.50 297.00/299.00 1500 170.00/172.00 216.50/218.50 259.50/261.50 299.50/301.50 1600 169.50/171.50 216.00/218.00 259.00/261.00 299.00/301.00 1715 170.50/172.50 217.00/219.00 260.50/262.50 300.50/302.50 (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 171.00/173.00 217.00/219.00 260.00/262.00 299.00/301.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 340.50/342.50 387.50/389.50 423.00/425.00 460.50/462.50 1100 340.00/342.00 387.00/389.00 422.50/424.50 460.00/462.00 1200 339.50/341.50 386.50/388.50 422.00/424.00 459.50/461.50 1300 339.50/341.50 386.50/388.50 422.00/424.00 459.50/461.50 1400 340.50/342.50 387.50/389.50 423.00/425.00 460.50/462.50 1500 343.50/345.50 390.50/392.50 426.25/428.25 464.00/466.00 1600 343.00/345.00 390.00/392.00 426.00/428.00 464.00/466.00 1715 344.50/346.50 391.50/393.50 427.75/429.75 466.00/468.00 (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 342.00/344.00 389.00/391.00 424.50/426.50 462.00/464.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.58% 8.51% 8.55% 8.52% 8.51% 8.52% 1100 8.58% 8.52% 8.55% 8.53% 8.51% 8.54% 1200 8.53% 8.47% 8.51% 8.50% 8.49% 8.51% 1300 8.48% 8.47% 8.52% 8.51% 8.50% 8.51% 1400 8.49% 8.48% 8.52% 8.51% 8.50% 8.54% 1500 8.59% 8.57% 8.59% 8.58% 8.58% 8.60% 1600 8.53% 8.52% 8.55% 8.56% 8.56% 8.58% 1715 8.59% 8.57% 8.60% 8.61% 8.60% 8.63% (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 8.52% 8.49% 8.53% 8.49% 8.48% 8.52% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.53% 8.49% 8.60% 8.49% 8.36% 8.22% 1100 8.53% 8.48% 8.59% 8.48% 8.35% 8.21% 1200 8.50% 8.47% 8.58% 8.47% 8.34% 8.20% 1300 8.51% 8.48% 8.59% 8.48% 8.35% 8.20% 1400 8.54% 8.50% 8.62% 8.50% 8.37% 8.23% 1500 8.61% 8.58% 8.68% 8.56% 8.43% 8.28% 1600 8.59% 8.56% 8.66% 8.56% 8.43% 8.28% 1715 8.64% 8.60% 8.70% 8.59% 8.47% 8.31% (C1osing Jul 24) 1715 8.51% 8.47% 8.57% 8.47% 8.34% 8.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1025/60.1125 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com