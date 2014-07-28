Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.50/04.50 02.50/03.00 01.00/01.50 07.09% 07.59% 06.07% (Jul 25) 1000 06.50/07.75 04.00/04.50 02.50/03.25 07.89% 08.09% 07.58% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 38.50/40.00 85.00/87.00 129.50/131.50 169.00/171.00 1100 38.25/39.75 85.00/87.00 129.50/131.50 169.00/171.00 1200 38.25/39.75 85.00/87.00 129.50/131.50 169.50/171.50 1300 38.75/39.75 85.50/86.50 130.00/131.50 170.00/172.00 1400 38.00/39.75 84.75/86.50 129.00/131.00 169.00/171.00 1500 38.75/39.75 85.50/86.50 129.75/131.25 170.00/172.00 1600 38.50/39.50 85.00/87.00 129.75/131.25 169.50/171.50 1715 38.50/39.50 85.00/87.00 129.50/131.50 169.50/171.50 (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 40.00/42.00 86.50/88.50 130.75/132.75 170.50/172.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 216.00/218.00 260.00/262.00 300.50/302.50 345.00/347.00 1100 216.25/218.20 259.50/261.50 299.50/301.50 344.00/346.00 1200 216.00/218.00 259.50/261.50 299.50/301.50 344.00/346.00 1300 217.00/219.00 260.75/262.75 301.25/303.25 346.00/348.00 1400 216.50/218.50 260.50/262.50 301.00/303.00 346.00/348.00 1500 217.00/219.00 261.00/263.00 301.50/303.50 347.00/349.00 1600 216.50/218.50 260.50/262.50 301.00/303.00 346.00/348.00 1715 216.50/218.50 260.50/262.50 301.00/303.00 346.50/348.50 (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 217.00/219.00 260.50/262.50 300.50/302.50 344.50/346.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 392.00/394.00 428.00/430.00 466.00/468.00 502.00/504.00 1100 391.50/393.50 427.50/429.50 465.50/467.50 502.00/504.00 1200 391.50/393.50 427.50/429.50 465.50/467.50 502.00/504.00 1300 393.50/395.50 429.50/431.50 468.00/470.00 504.50/506.50 1400 393.50/395.50 430.00/432.00 468.50/470.50 505.00/507.00 1500 395.00/397.00 431.50/433.50 470.00/472.00 506.50/508.50 1600 393.50/395.50 430.00/432.00 468.50/470.50 505.00/507.00 1715 394.50/396.50 431.00/433.00 469.50/471.50 506.00/508.00 (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 391.50/393.50 427.75/429.75 466.00/468.00 01.00/02.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.51% 8.56% 8.62% 8.60% 8.61% 8.66% 1100 8.46% 8.56% 8.61% 8.60% 8.62% 8.64% 1200 8.46% 8.56% 8.62% 8.63% 8.61% 8.65% 1300 8.51% 8.56% 8.63% 8.65% 8.65% 8.68% 1400 8.43% 8.52% 8.58% 8.60% 8.63% 8.68% 1500 8.51% 8.56% 8.61% 8.65% 8.65% 8.69% 1600 8.45% 8.56% 8.61% 8.62% 8.63% 8.67% 1715 8.45% 8.56% 8.61% 8.62% 8.63% 8.67% (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 8.59% 8.57% 8.60% 8.61% 8.60% 8.63% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.68% 8.65% 8.74% 8.63% 8.49% 8.37% 1100 8.65% 8.62% 8.73% 8.62% 8.48% 8.37% 1200 8.65% 8.62% 8.73% 8.62% 8.48% 8.37% 1300 8.70% 8.67% 8.77% 8.66% 8.53% 8.41% 1400 8.69% 8.67% 8.77% 8.67% 8.54% 8.42% 1500 8.71% 8.70% 8.81% 8.70% 8.56% 8.44% 1600 8.69% 8.67% 8.77% 8.66% 8.53% 8.41% 1715 8.69% 8.68% 8.79% 8.68% 8.55% 8.43% (C1osing Jul 25) 1715 8.64% 8.60% 8.70% 8.59% 8.47% 8.31% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.1250/60.1350 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com