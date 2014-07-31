Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.28% 07.28% 07.28% (Jul 28) 1000 03.50/04.50 02.50/03.00 01.00/01.50 07.09% 07.59% 06.07% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 37.00/38.50 83.50/85.50 127.50/129.50 167.00/169.00 1100 36.50/38.50 83.00/85.00 127.00/129.00 166.25/168.25 1200 37.00/38.50 83.00/85.00 127.00/129.00 167.00/169.00 1300 37.00/38.50 83.00/85.00 127.00/129.00 167.00/169.00 1400 36.50/38.50 83.00/85.00 127.00/129.00 166.50/168.50 1500 36.50/38.50 83.00/85.00 127.00/129.00 166.50/168.50 1600 36.50/38.50 82.75/84.75 126.50/128.50 166.25/168.25 1715 36.50/38.50 82.50/84.50 126.50/128.50 166.50/168.50 (C1osing Jul 28) 1715 38.50/39.50 85.00/87.00 129.50/131.50 169.50/171.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 214.00/216.00 257.50/259.50 297.50/299.50 342.50/344.50 1100 212.75/214.75 256.00/258.00 296.00/298.00 341.00/343.00 1200 213.50/215.50 257.00/259.00 297.00/299.00 342.00/344.00 1300 213.50/215.50 257.00/259.00 297.00/299.00 342.00/344.00 1400 212.50/214.50 255.50/257.50 295.50/297.50 340.50/342.50 1500 213.00/215.00 256.50/258.50 296.50/298.50 341.50/343.50 1600 213.00/215.00 256.50/258.50 296.50/298.50 341.50/343.50 1715 213.00/215.00 256.50/258.50 296.50/298.50 341.50/343.50 (C1osing Jul 28) 1715 216.50/218.50 260.50/262.50 301.00/303.00 346.50/348.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 390.00/392.00 426.25/428.25 464.50/466.50 501.00/503.00 1100 389.00/391.00 425.50/427.50 464.00/466.00 500.50/502.50 1200 389.50/391.50 426.00/428.00 464.50/466.50 501.00/503.00 1300 389.50/391.50 426.00/428.00 464.50/466.50 501.00/503.00 1400 388.50/390.50 425.00/427.00 463.50/465.50 500.00/502.00 1500 389.00/391.00 425.50/427.50 464.00/466.00 500.50/502.50 1600 389.00/391.00 425.50/427.50 464.00/466.00 500.50/502.50 1715 389.00/391.00 425.50/427.50 464.00/466.00 501.00/503.00 (C1osing Jul 28) 1715 394.50/396.50 431.00/433.00 469.50/471.50 506.00/508.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.50% 8.54% 8.56% 8.56% 8.58% 8.61% 1100 8.44% 8.49% 8.53% 8.53% 8.53% 8.57% 1200 8.49% 8.50% 8.54% 8.57% 8.57% 8.60% 1300 8.49% 8.50% 8.54% 8.57% 8.57% 8.61% 1400 8.45% 8.50% 8.54% 8.54% 8.53% 8.56% 1500 8.45% 8.50% 8.54% 8.55% 8.55% 8.59% 1600 8.44% 8.48% 8.51% 8.53% 8.55% 8.59% 1715 8.45% 8.46% 8.52% 8.56% 8.56% 8.60% (C1osing Jul 28) 1715 8.45% 8.56% 8.61% 8.62% 8.63% 8.67% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.62% 8.63% 8.70% 8.59% 8.47% 8.35% 1100 8.58% 8.60% 8.68% 8.58% 8.47% 8.35% 1200 8.61% 8.63% 8.70% 8.60% 8.48% 8.36% 1300 8.61% 8.63% 8.70% 8.60% 8.48% 8.36% 1400 8.57% 8.60% 8.68% 8.58% 8.46% 8.34% 1500 8.60% 8.62% 8.69% 8.59% 8.48% 8.36% 1600 8.60% 8.62% 8.69% 8.59% 8.47% 8.35% 1715 8.61% 8.63% 8.70% 8.60% 8.48% 8.37% (C1osing Jul 28) 1715 8.69% 8.68% 8.79% 8.68% 8.55% 8.43% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.0500/60.0600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com