Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.00/06.25 01.20/01.50 03.80/04.75 07.58% 07.27% 07.68% (Jul 30) 1000 02.40/03.20 01.20/01.60 01.20/01.60 07.28% 07.28% 07.28% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.25/34.25 78.25/80.25 122.00/124.00 161.50/163.50 1100 32.00/34.00 78.25/80.25 122.00/124.00 161.50/163.50 1200 32.00/33.75 78.00/79.75 121.75/123.25 161.00/162.50 1300 32.25/34.25 78.25/80.25 121.75/123.75 161.00/163.00 1400 32.00/34.00 78.00/80.00 121.50/123.50 160.50/162.50 1500 32.25/34.25 78.25/80.25 122.00/124.00 161.00/163.00 1600 32.50/34.00 78.50/80.50 122.00/124.00 161.00/163.00 1715 32.50/34.50 78.50/80.50 122.00/124.00 161.25/163.25 (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 36.50/38.50 82.50/84.50 126.50/128.50 166.50/168.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 207.50/209.50 250.00/252.00 289.50/291.50 334.00/336.00 1100 207.50/209.50 250.00/252.00 289.50/291.50 333.50/335.50 1200 207.00/209.00 249.50/251.50 289.00/291.00 333.00/335.00 1300 207.00/209.00 249.50/251.50 289.00/291.00 333.00/335.00 1400 206.50/208.50 249.00/251.00 288.00/290.00 332.00/334.00 1500 207.00/209.00 249.50/251.50 288.50/290.50 332.50/334.50 1600 207.00/209.00 249.00/251.00 288.00/290.00 331.50/333.50 1715 207.25/209.25 249.75/251.75 288.75/290.75 332.50/334.50 (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 213.00/215.00 256.50/258.50 296.50/298.50 341.50/343.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 381.50/383.50 418.00/420.00 456.50/458.50 493.00/495.00 1100 380.50/382.50 416.50/418.50 455.00/457.00 491.50/493.50 1200 380.00/382.00 416.50/418.50 455.00/457.00 491.50/493.50 1300 379.50/381.50 416.00/418.00 454.50/456.50 491.00/493.00 1400 378.50/380.50 414.50/416.50 453.00/455.00 489.50/491.50 1500 379.00/381.00 415.50/417.50 454.00/456.00 490.50/492.50 1600 378.00/380.00 414.00/416.00 452.50/454.50 489.00/491.00 1715 379.00/381.00 415.00/417.00 453.50/455.50 490.00/492.00 (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 389.00/391.00 425.50/427.50 464.00/466.00 501.00/503.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.41% 8.44% 8.48% 8.49% 8.49% 8.50% 1100 8.37% 8.44% 8.48% 8.49% 8.48% 8.50% 1200 8.33% 8.40% 8.44% 8.45% 8.46% 8.48% 1300 8.39% 8.42% 8.44% 8.44% 8.45% 8.46% 1400 8.33% 8.38% 8.41% 8.41% 8.42% 8.43% 1500 8.38% 8.41% 8.44% 8.43% 8.43% 8.45% 1600 8.38% 8.42% 8.43% 8.42% 8.42% 8.42% 1715 8.41% 8.41% 8.43% 8.43% 8.43% 8.44% (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 8.45% 8.46% 8.52% 8.56% 8.56% 8.60% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.50% 8.52% 8.60% 8.50% 8.38% 8.28% 1100 8.50% 8.51% 8.58% 8.47% 8.35% 8.25% 1200 8.48% 8.49% 8.57% 8.46% 8.35% 8.25% 1300 8.47% 8.47% 8.54% 8.44% 8.32% 8.23% 1400 8.43% 8.44% 8.51% 8.40% 8.29% 8.19% 1500 8.44% 8.45% 8.52% 8.42% 8.30% 8.21% 1600 8.41% 8.41% 8.48% 8.38% 8.27% 8.17% 1715 8.43% 8.43% 8.50% 8.39% 8.28% 8.18% (C1osing Jul 30) 1715 8.61% 8.63% 8.70% 8.60% 8.48% 8.37% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.5500/60.5600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com