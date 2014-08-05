Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.60% 06.60% 06.60% (Aug 4) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.58% 06.58% 06.58% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 28.00/29.50 74.00/76.00 117.00/119.00 155.50/157.50 1100 28.50/30.00 74.50/76.50 117.50/119.50 156.50/158.50 1200 28.75/29.75 74.75/75.75 118.00/120.00 157.00/159.00 1300 28.50/30.50 74.50/76.50 118.00/120.00 157.50/159.50 1400 28.25/30.25 74.25/76.25 117.75/119.75 156.75/158.75 1500 28.50/29.50 74.50/76.00 118.50/120.50 158.00/160.00 1600 28.50/29.50 74.50/76.50 118.50/120.50 158.00/160.00 1715 28.50/29.50 75.00/76.00 118.75/120.25 158.00/160.00 (C1osing Aug 4) 1715 30.00/32.00 76.00/78.00 119.00/121.00 158.00/160.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 201.50/203.50 243.50/245.50 282.00/284.00 325.00/327.00 1100 202.50/204.50 245.00/247.00 284.00/286.00 327.00/329.00 1200 204.00/206.00 247.00/249.00 286.00/288.00 330.00/332.00 1300 204.00/206.00 246.50/248.50 285.50/287.50 329.50/331.50 1400 203.75/205.75 246.50/248.50 285.50/287.50 329.50/331.50 1500 205.00/207.00 248.00/250.00 287.50/289.50 331.50/333.50 1600 205.00/207.00 248.00/250.00 287.50/289.50 331.50/333.50 1715 205.00/207.00 248.00/250.00 287.50/289.50 331.50/333.50 (C1osing Aug 4) 1715 204.00/206.00 246.00/248.00 284.50/286.50 327.50/329.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 371.50/373.50 407.50/409.50 446.00/448.00 482.50/484.50 1100 373.50/375.50 410.00/412.00 448.50/450.50 485.00/487.00 1200 377.50/379.50 414.00/416.00 453.00/455.00 490.00/492.00 1300 377.00/379.00 414.00/416.00 453.00/455.00 490.00/492.00 1400 376.50/378.50 413.00/415.00 452.00/454.00 489.00/491.00 1500 379.00/381.00 416.00/418.00 455.50/457.50 492.50/494.50 1600 379.00/381.00 416.00/418.00 455.50/457.50 493.00/495.00 1715 379.00/381.00 416.00/418.00 455.50/457.50 493.00/495.00 (C1osing Aug 4) 1715 374.00/376.00 410.50/412.50 449.00/451.00 485.50/487.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.28% 8.33% 8.32% 8.31% 8.32% 8.33% 1100 8.37% 8.38% 8.36% 8.36% 8.36% 8.38% 1200 8.36% 8.37% 8.39% 8.40% 8.43% 8.45% 1300 8.40% 8.39% 8.40% 8.41% 8.42% 8.43% 1400 8.37% 8.38% 8.39% 8.40% 8.43% 8.45% 1500 8.34% 8.40% 8.45% 8.46% 8.49% 8.50% 1600 8.34% 8.40% 8.44% 8.45% 8.47% 8.49% 1715 8.34% 8.40% 8.44% 8.45% 8.47% 8.48% (C1osing Aug 4) 1715 8.41% 8.38% 8.36% 8.35% 8.35% 8.35% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.31% 8.32% 8.38% 8.27% 8.18% 8.08% 1100 8.36% 8.36% 8.42% 8.32% 8.22% 8.12% 1200 8.43% 8.44% 8.51% 8.40% 8.30% 8.20% 1300 8.41% 8.43% 8.50% 8.40% 8.30% 8.20% 1400 8.43% 8.44% 8.50% 8.40% 8.30% 8.20% 1500 8.49% 8.50% 8.56% 8.46% 8.36% 8.26% 1600 8.47% 8.48% 8.55% 8.44% 8.35% 8.25% 1715 8.47% 8.48% 8.55% 8.44% 8.35% 8.25% (C1osing Aug 4) 1715 8.33% 8.33% 8.39% 8.29% 8.20% 8.10% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.8450/60.8550 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com