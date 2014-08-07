Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.67% 06.67% 06.67% (Aug 5) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.60% 06.60% 06.60% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 27.50/29.00 74.00/76.00 118.00/120.00 158.00/160.00 1100 27.50/29.00 73.50/75.50 117.50/119.50 156.50/158.50 1200 27.00/29.00 73.50/75.50 117.00/119.00 156.25/158.25 1300 27.25/29.25 73.75/75.75 117.50/119.50 157.00/159.00 1400 27.50/29.00 74.00/76.00 117.50/119.50 156.50/158.50 1500 27.50/29.00 74.00/76.00 117.50/119.50 156.50/158.50 1600 28.00/29.00 74.75/76.25 118.25/119.75 157.25/159.25 1715 28.00/29.00 74.75/75.75 118.00/120.00 157.00/159.00 (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 28.50/29.50 75.00/76.00 118.75/120.25 158.00/160.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 205.00/207.00 248.50/250.50 288.00/290.00 332.50/334.50 1100 202.50/204.50 245.00/247.00 284.00/286.00 328.00/330.00 1200 202.50/204.50 245.00/247.00 284.00/286.00 327.50/329.50 1300 203.00/205.00 245.50/247.50 284.50/286.50 328.00/330.00 1400 203.00/205.00 245.50/247.50 284.50/286.50 328.50/330.50 1500 203.00/205.00 245.50/247.50 284.50/286.50 328.50/330.50 1600 203.50/205.50 246.00/248.00 285.25/287.25 329.00/331.00 1715 203.50/205.50 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 329.50/331.50 (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 205.00/207.00 248.00/250.00 287.50/289.50 331.50/333.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 380.50/382.50 417.50/419.50 457.50/459.50 495.00/497.00 1100 375.50/377.50 412.50/414.50 452.00/454.00 489.50/491.50 1200 375.50/377.50 412.50/414.50 452.00/454.00 489.50/491.50 1300 376.00/378.00 413.00/415.00 452.50/454.50 490.00/492.00 1400 376.50/378.50 413.50/415.50 453.00/455.00 490.50/492.50 1500 376.00/378.00 413.00/415.00 452.50/454.50 490.00/492.00 1600 377.00/379.00 414.00/416.00 453.50/455.50 491.00/493.00 1715 377.50/379.50 414.50/416.50 454.00/456.00 491.50/493.50 (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 379.00/381.00 416.00/418.00 455.50/457.50 493.00/495.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.44% 8.45% 8.46% 8.47% 8.48% 8.50% 1100 8.38% 8.37% 8.38% 8.36% 8.35% 8.36% 1200 8.35% 8.36% 8.36% 8.35% 8.36% 8.36% 1300 8.41% 8.41% 8.41% 8.40% 8.39% 8.39% 1400 8.43% 8.43% 8.40% 8.39% 8.39% 8.39% 1500 8.42% 8.42% 8.39% 8.37% 8.38% 8.38% 1600 8.46% 8.44% 8.40% 8.38% 8.37% 8.37% 1715 8.44% 8.42% 8.39% 8.37% 8.37% 8.38% (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 8.34% 8.40% 8.44% 8.45% 8.47% 8.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.48% 8.50% 8.56% 8.46% 8.36% 8.25% 1100 8.34% 8.37% 8.43% 8.33% 8.24% 8.14% 1200 8.34% 8.36% 8.43% 8.34% 8.24% 8.14% 1300 8.37% 8.39% 8.46% 8.36% 8.27% 8.16% 1400 8.38% 8.40% 8.47% 8.37% 8.28% 8.17% 1500 8.36% 8.38% 8.44% 8.35% 8.26% 8.15% 1600 8.36% 8.37% 8.44% 8.34% 8.25% 8.14% 1715 8.37% 8.38% 8.45% 8.35% 8.26% 8.15% (C1osing Aug 5) 1715 8.47% 8.48% 8.55% 8.44% 8.35% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4950/61.5050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com