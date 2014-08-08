Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.95/06.85 01.20/01.60 03.75/05.25 07.37% 07.15% 07.44% (Aug 6) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.67% 06.67% 06.67% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 23.00/24.50 70.00/72.00 114.00/116.00 153.50/155.50 1100 23.50/25.00 70.50/72.50 114.50/116.50 153.50/155.50 1200 23.50/25.00 70.50/72.50 114.50/116.50 153.50/155.50 1300 24.00/25.00 71.00/72.00 115.00/116.00 154.00/155.00 1400 23.50/25.00 70.00/72.00 114.00/116.00 153.00/155.00 1500 23.75/24.75 70.75/71.75 114.50/116.00 153.50/155.50 1600 24.00/25.00 70.75/72.25 114.50/116.00 153.75/155.25 1715 23.50/25.00 70.50/72.50 114.50/116.50 153.50/155.50 (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 28.00/29.00 74.75/75.75 118.00/120.00 157.00/159.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 200.50/202.50 243.50/245.50 283.00/285.00 327.00/329.00 1100 200.50/202.50 243.50/245.50 283.00/285.00 327.00/329.00 1200 200.50/202.50 243.50/245.50 283.00/285.00 327.00/329.00 1300 200.50/202.50 243.00/245.00 282.00/284.00 326.00/328.00 1400 200.00/202.00 243.00/245.00 282.50/284.50 326.50/328.50 1500 200.50/202.50 243.50/245.50 282.50/284.50 326.50/328.50 1600 200.75/202.75 243.50/245.50 283.00/285.00 327.00/329.00 1715 200.50/202.50 243.50/245.50 283.00/285.00 327.00/329.00 (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 203.50/205.50 246.00/248.00 285.50/287.50 329.50/331.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 375.00/377.00 412.50/414.50 452.50/454.50 490.00/492.00 1100 375.00/377.00 412.50/414.50 452.50/454.50 490.00/492.00 1200 375.00/377.00 412.50/414.50 452.50/454.50 490.00/492.00 1300 374.00/376.00 411.50/413.50 451.00/453.50 488.50/490.50 1400 374.50/376.50 412.00/414.00 452.00/454.00 489.50/491.50 1500 374.50/376.50 412.00/414.00 452.00/454.00 489.50/491.50 1600 375.00/377.00 412.50/414.50 452.00/454.00 489.50/491.50 1715 375.00/377.00 412.50/414.50 452.50/454.50 490.00/492.00 (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 377.50/379.50 414.50/416.50 454.00/456.00 491.50/493.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.41% 8.45% 8.45% 8.44% 8.46% 8.46% 1100 8.50% 8.49% 8.46% 8.44% 8.45% 8.45% 1200 8.49% 8.48% 8.45% 8.43% 8.44% 8.44% 1300 8.51% 8.47% 8.44% 8.41% 8.42% 8.41% 1400 8.46% 8.44% 8.42% 8.41% 8.43% 8.43% 1500 8.48% 8.47% 8.45% 8.44% 8.45% 8.45% 1600 8.53% 8.48% 8.45% 8.44% 8.45% 8.45% 1715 8.52% 8.51% 8.48% 8.45% 8.47% 8.47% (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 8.44% 8.42% 8.39% 8.37% 8.37% 8.38% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.44% 8.48% 8.51% 8.42% 8.32% 8.22% 1100 8.43% 8.47% 8.50% 8.41% 8.31% 8.21% 1200 8.42% 8.46% 8.50% 8.40% 8.30% 8.20% 1300 8.38% 8.42% 8.46% 8.36% 8.26% 8.16% 1400 8.41% 8.45% 8.49% 8.40% 8.30% 8.20% 1500 8.42% 8.46% 8.49% 8.40% 8.30% 8.20% 1600 8.43% 8.47% 8.50% 8.40% 8.30% 8.20% 1715 8.45% 8.49% 8.52% 8.43% 8.33% 8.23% (C1osing Aug 6) 1715 8.37% 8.38% 8.45% 8.35% 8.26% 8.15% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.2200/61.2300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com