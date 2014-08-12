Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/03.30 01.25/01.65 01.25/01.65 07.47% 07.47% 07.47% (Aug 8) 1000 04.95/06.35 03.75/04.75 01.20/01.60 07.33% 07.40% 07.11% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 21.25/22.25 68.25/69.25 112.00/113.50 151.00/153.00 1100 21.50/22.50 68.00/70.00 112.00/114.00 151.00/153.00 1200 21.00/22.00 68.00/69.50 111.75/113.75 150.50/152.50 1300 20.50/22.00 67.50/69.50 111.50/113.50 150.50/152.50 1400 21.00/23.00 68.00/70.00 111.50/113.50 150.50/152.50 1500 21.00/22.50 68.00/70.00 112.00/114.00 151.00/153.00 1600 21.00/22.50 68.00/70.00 112.00/114.00 151.00/153.00 1715 20.50/22.00 67.50/69.50 111.50/113.50 150.50/152.50 (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 22.50/24.00 69.50/71.50 113.50/115.50 153.00/155.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 197.50/199.50 240.00/242.00 279.00/281.00 322.50/324.50 1100 197.00/199.00 239.00/241.00 277.50/279.50 321.00/323.00 1200 196.50/198.50 238.50/240.50 277.00/279.00 320.50/322.50 1300 196.50/198.50 238.50/240.50 277.50/279.50 320.50/322.50 1400 196.50/198.50 238.50/240.50 277.50/279.50 320.50/322.50 1500 197.00/199.00 239.50/241.50 278.50/280.50 321.50/323.50 1600 196.50/198.50 239.50/241.50 278.50/280.50 321.50/323.50 1715 196.50/198.50 239.00/241.00 278.00/280.00 321.00/323.00 (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 199.50/201.50 242.50/244.50 281.50/283.50 325.00/327.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 370.00/372.00 407.00/409.00 446.50/448.50 484.00/486.00 1100 368.50/370.50 405.50/407.50 445.00/447.00 482.50/484.50 1200 368.00/370.00 405.00/407.00 444.50/446.50 482.00/484.00 1300 368.00/370.00 405.00/407.00 444.50/446.50 482.00/484.00 1400 368.00/370.00 405.00/407.00 444.50/446.50 482.00/484.00 1500 369.00/371.00 406.00/408.00 445.50/447.50 483.00/485.00 1600 369.00/371.00 406.00/408.00 446.00/448.00 483.50/485.50 1715 368.50/370.50 405.50/407.50 445.50/447.50 483.00/485.00 (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 373.00/375.00 410.50/412.50 450.50/452.50 488.00/490.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.58% 8.54% 8.50% 8.48% 8.47% 8.46% 1100 8.62% 8.56% 8.51% 8.46% 8.44% 8.42% 1200 8.56% 8.54% 8.49% 8.44% 8.42% 8.40% 1300 8.51% 8.51% 8.47% 8.43% 8.42% 8.40% 1400 8.61% 8.53% 8.47% 8.43% 8.41% 8.40% 1500 8.58% 8.54% 8.49% 8.44% 8.43% 8.42% 1600 8.59% 8.55% 8.51% 8.44% 8.43% 8.43% 1715 8.50% 8.50% 8.47% 8.43% 8.42% 8.41% (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 8.61% 8.56% 8.53% 8.50% 8.49% 8.49% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.42% 8.46% 8.48% 8.37% 8.28% 8.19% 1100 8.38% 8.42% 8.45% 8.34% 8.26% 8.16% 1200 8.37% 8.41% 8.44% 8.34% 8.25% 8.16% 1300 8.37% 8.40% 8.43% 8.33% 8.24% 8.15% 1400 8.37% 8.40% 8.43% 8.32% 8.24% 8.15% 1500 8.39% 8.41% 8.44% 8.34% 8.25% 8.15% 1600 8.40% 8.43% 8.45% 8.35% 8.27% 8.17% 1715 8.38% 8.41% 8.44% 8.34% 8.26% 8.16% (C1osing Aug 8) 1715 8.45% 8.48% 8.52% 8.42% 8.33% 8.23% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.1700/61.1800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com