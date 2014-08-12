Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.97% 05.97% 05.97% (Aug 11) 1000 02.50/03.30 01.25/01.65 01.25/01.65 07.47% 07.47% 07.47% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.00/20.50 66.00/68.00 110.00/112.00 149.00/151.00 1100 19.50/20.50 66.50/68.00 110.50/112.00 149.50/151.50 1200 19.75/20.75 66.75/68.25 111.00/113.00 150.50/152.50 1300 19.00/20.50 66.00/68.00 110.00/112.00 149.00/151.00 1400 19.00/20.50 66.00/68.00 110.00/112.00 149.50/151.50 1500 19.75/20.75 66.75/68.25 111.00/113.00 150.50/152.50 1600 19.00/20.50 66.00/68.00 110.00/112.00 149.25/151.25 1715 19.50/20.50 66.50/68.00 110.50/112.50 149.50/151.50 (C1osing Aug 11) 1715 20.50/22.00 67.50/69.50 111.50/113.50 150.50/152.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 195.00/197.00 237.50/239.50 276.50/278.50 320.00/322.00 1100 196.00/198.00 238.50/240.50 277.50/279.50 321.00/323.00 1200 197.00/199.00 239.50/241.50 278.50/280.50 322.00/324.00 1300 196.00/198.00 239.00/241.00 278.00/280.00 321.50/323.50 1400 196.00/198.00 239.00/241.00 278.00/280.00 321.50/323.50 1500 197.00/199.00 239.50/241.50 278.50/280.50 322.50/324.50 1600 196.00/198.00 239.00/241.00 278.00/280.00 321.50/323.50 1715 196.50/198.50 239.50/241.50 278.50/280.50 322.00/324.00 (C1osing Aug 11) 1715 196.50/198.50 239.00/241.00 278.00/280.00 321.00/323.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 367.50/369.50 404.50/406.50 444.50/446.50 482.00/484.00 1100 369.00/371.00 406.50/408.50 446.50/448.50 484.00/486.00 1200 370.00/372.00 407.50/409.50 447.50/449.50 485.00/487.00 1300 369.50/371.50 407.00/409.00 447.00/449.00 484.50/486.50 1400 369.50/371.50 407.00/409.00 447.00/449.00 484.50/486.50 1500 370.50/372.50 408.00/410.00 448.00/450.00 485.50/487.50 1600 369.50/371.50 407.00/409.00 447.00/449.00 484.50/486.50 1715 370.00/372.00 407.50/409.50 447.50/449.50 485.00/487.00 (C1osing Aug 11) 1715 368.50/370.50 405.50/407.50 445.50/447.50 483.00/485.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.49% 8.50% 8.47% 8.43% 8.42% 8.41% 1100 8.54% 8.52% 8.49% 8.47% 8.46% 8.44% 1200 8.58% 8.57% 8.54% 8.51% 8.49% 8.47% 1300 8.49% 8.49% 8.46% 8.45% 8.46% 8.45% 1400 8.49% 8.50% 8.48% 8.47% 8.47% 8.46% 1500 8.58% 8.57% 8.55% 8.51% 8.50% 8.48% 1600 8.50% 8.50% 8.48% 8.46% 8.47% 8.46% 1715 8.55% 8.55% 8.51% 8.49% 8.50% 8.49% (C1osing Aug 11) 1715 8.50% 8.50% 8.47% 8.43% 8.42% 8.41% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.39% 8.44% 8.45% 8.35% 8.27% 8.17% 1100 8.41% 8.46% 8.48% 8.39% 8.30% 8.20% 1200 8.44% 8.48% 8.50% 8.41% 8.31% 8.21% 1300 8.42% 8.47% 8.49% 8.39% 8.30% 8.21% 1400 8.43% 8.48% 8.50% 8.40% 8.31% 8.21% 1500 8.45% 8.50% 8.52% 8.42% 8.33% 8.23% 1600 8.43% 8.48% 8.50% 8.40% 8.31% 8.21% 1715 8.45% 8.50% 8.52% 8.42% 8.33% 8.23% (C1osing Aug 11) 1715 8.38% 8.41% 8.44% 8.34% 8.26% 8.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.0800/61.0900 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com