Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 07.70/09.10 06.50/07.50 01.15/01.65 07.67% 07.77% 06.87% (Aug 13) 1000 07.10/09.10 01.10/01.60 06.00/07.50 07.05% 06.56% 07.15% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 11.00/12.00 57.50/59.00 101.50/103.00 140.50/142.50 1100 10.00/12.00 57.00/59.00 101.00/103.00 140.00/142.00 1200 10.75/11.75 57.50/58.50 101.50/102.50 141.00/142.00 1300 09.50/11.50 56.00/58.00 100.00/102.00 139.00/141.00 1400 10.50/11.50 57.00/58.50 101.50/102.50 140.00/142.00 1500 10.00/12.00 56.75/58.75 100.75/102.75 140.25/142.25 1600 10.50/11.50 57.00/58.50 100.75/102.25 139.50/141.50 1715 10.50/11.50 57.00/58.00 100.75/102.25 139.50/141.50 (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 11.50/13.50 58.50/60.50 102.50/104.50 141.50/143.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.50/189.50 230.50/232.50 269.50/271.50 313.00/315.00 1100 187.00/189.00 230.00/232.00 269.00/271.00 312.50/314.50 1200 187.00/189.00 229.50/231.50 268.50/270.50 312.00/314.00 1300 185.50/187.50 228.00/230.00 266.50/268.50 310.00/312.00 1400 186.50/188.50 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 311.00/313.00 1500 186.75/188.75 229.25/231.25 268.00/270.00 311.50/313.50 1600 186.00/188.00 228.50/230.50 267.00/269.00 310.50/312.50 1715 186.00/188.00 229.00/231.00 267.50/269.50 311.00/313.00 (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 188.00/190.00 230.50/232.50 269.50/271.50 313.00/315.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 360.50/362.50 398.00/400.00 438.00/440.00 475.50/477.50 1100 360.50/362.50 397.50/399.50 438.00/440.00 475.50/477.50 1200 360.00/362.00 397.25/399.25 437.50/439.50 475.00/477.00 1300 357.50/359.50 394.50/396.50 434.50/436.50 472.00/474.00 1400 358.00/360.00 395.00/397.00 435.50/437.50 473.00/475.00 1500 359.00/361.00 396.00/398.00 436.50/438.50 474.00/476.00 1600 358.00/360.00 395.00/397.00 435.00/437.00 472.50/474.50 1715 358.50/360.50 395.50/397.50 435.50/437.50 473.00/475.00 (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 361.00/363.00 398.50/400.50 438.50/440.50 476.00/478.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.50% 8.49% 8.47% 8.47% 8.48% 8.47% 1100 8.45% 8.47% 8.44% 8.45% 8.47% 8.46% 1200 8.45% 8.47% 8.46% 8.45% 8.45% 8.44% 1300 8.28% 8.37% 8.37% 8.38% 8.39% 8.38% 1400 8.41% 8.44% 8.43% 8.43% 8.43% 8.42% 1500 8.42% 8.46% 8.46% 8.45% 8.46% 8.44% 1600 8.43% 8.45% 8.43% 8.43% 8.44% 8.42% 1715 8.41% 8.46% 8.45% 8.44% 8.47% 8.45% (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 8.43% 8.45% 8.42% 8.41% 8.41% 8.40% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.43% 8.50% 8.48% 8.38% 8.29% 8.19% 1100 8.42% 8.50% 8.48% 8.38% 8.30% 8.20% 1200 8.40% 8.49% 8.47% 8.37% 8.28% 8.18% 1300 8.35% 8.43% 8.41% 8.31% 8.23% 8.14% 1400 8.38% 8.45% 8.42% 8.33% 8.25% 8.15% 1500 8.40% 8.48% 8.46% 8.36% 8.28% 8.18% 1600 8.39% 8.47% 8.45% 8.35% 8.26% 8.17% 1715 8.42% 8.50% 8.47% 8.37% 8.29% 8.19% (C1osing Aug 13) 1715 8.37% 8.45% 8.44% 8.35% 8.25% 8.16% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.7600/60.7700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com