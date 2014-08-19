Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.61% 06.61% 06.61% (Aug 14) 1000 07.70/09.10 06.50/07.50 01.15/01.65 07.67% 07.77% 06.87% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.50/10.50 55.50/57.50 99.50/101.50 138.50/140.50 1100 09.00/11.00 55.50/57.50 99.50/101.50 138.75/140.75 1200 09.25/10.25 55.75/56.75 100.00/101.00 139.50/140.50 1300 09.25/10.25 55.50/57.50 99.50/101.50 139.00/141.00 1400 09.25/10.25 56.00/58.00 100.00/102.00 139.00/141.00 1500 09.00/10.50 55.50/57.50 99.50/101.50 139.00/141.00 1600 09.25/10.75 55.75/57.75 99.50/101.50 138.50/140.50 1715 09.25/10.25 55.75/56.75 99.50/101.00 138.50/140.50 (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 10.50/11.50 57.00/58.00 100.75/102.25 139.50/141.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 185.50/187.50 228.50/230.50 267.50/269.50 311.00/313.00 1100 185.50/187.50 228.50/230.50 267.50/269.50 311.00/313.00 1200 186.50/188.50 229.50/231.50 268.50/270.50 312.00/314.00 1300 186.00/188.00 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 311.50/313.50 1400 186.00/188.00 229.00/231.00 268.00/270.00 311.50/313.50 1500 186.00/188.00 229.00/231.00 268.50/270.50 312.00/314.00 1600 185.50/187.50 228.50/230.50 267.50/269.50 311.00/313.00 1715 185.50/187.50 228.50/230.50 267.50/269.50 311.00/313.00 (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 186.00/188.00 229.00/231.00 267.50/269.50 311.00/313.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 359.00/361.00 396.00/398.00 436.50/438.50 474.00/476.00 1100 359.00/361.00 396.00/398.00 436.50/438.50 474.00/476.00 1200 360.00/362.00 397.50/399.50 438.00/440.00 475.50/477.50 1300 359.50/361.50 397.00/399.00 437.75/439.75 475.50/477.50 1400 359.50/361.50 397.00/399.00 437.75/439.75 475.50/477.50 1500 360.00/362.00 397.50/399.50 438.00/440.00 475.50/477.50 1600 359.00/361.00 396.50/398.50 437.00/439.00 474.50/476.50 1715 358.50/360.50 396.00/398.00 436.75/438.75 474.50/476.50 (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 358.50/360.50 395.50/397.50 435.50/437.50 473.00/475.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.50% 8.51% 8.48% 8.49% 8.51% 8.50% 1100 8.49% 8.50% 8.49% 8.49% 8.51% 8.50% 1200 8.45% 8.50% 8.50% 8.53% 8.55% 8.53% 1300 8.49% 8.51% 8.50% 8.51% 8.53% 8.51% 1400 8.56% 8.56% 8.52% 8.52% 8.53% 8.52% 1500 8.48% 8.50% 8.50% 8.51% 8.53% 8.52% 1600 8.53% 8.51% 8.47% 8.48% 8.51% 8.49% 1715 8.45% 8.49% 8.48% 8.49% 8.52% 8.50% (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 8.41% 8.46% 8.45% 8.44% 8.47% 8.45% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.46% 8.55% 8.52% 8.42% 8.33% 8.24% 1100 8.46% 8.55% 8.51% 8.42% 8.33% 8.23% 1200 8.49% 8.57% 8.55% 8.45% 8.36% 8.26% 1300 8.47% 8.56% 8.54% 8.45% 8.36% 8.26% 1400 8.48% 8.57% 8.54% 8.45% 8.36% 8.27% 1500 8.48% 8.57% 8.54% 8.45% 8.36% 8.26% 1600 8.45% 8.54% 8.52% 8.43% 8.34% 8.24% 1715 8.46% 8.55% 8.52% 8.43% 8.34% 8.25% (C1osing Aug 14) 1715 8.42% 8.50% 8.47% 8.37% 8.29% 8.19% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.6750/60.6850 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com