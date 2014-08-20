Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.60% 06.60% 06.60% (Aug 19) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.61% 06.61% 06.61% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 08.00/08.75 54.50/56.00 98.50/100.00 137.50/139.00 1100 07.75/09.25 54.25/56.25 98.25/100.25 137.50/139.50 1200 08.00/09.50 54.25/56.25 98.25/100.25 137.50/139.50 1300 07.75/08.75 54.00/56.00 98.00/100.00 137.00/139.00 1400 07.75/08.75 54.00/56.00 98.00/100.00 137.00/139.00 1500 07.50/09.00 54.00/56.00 98.00/100.00 137.00/139.00 1600 08.00/09.00 54.75/55.75 98.75/99.75 137.75/138.75 1715 07.75/08.75 54.50/55.50 98.25/99.75 137.00/139.00 (C1osing Aug 19) 1715 09.25/10.25 55.75/56.75 99.50/101.00 138.50/140.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 184.00/186.00 226.50/228.50 265.50/267.50 309.00/311.00 1100 184.50/186.50 227.50/229.50 266.50/268.50 310.00/312.00 1200 184.00/186.00 227.00/229.00 266.00/268.00 309.50/311.50 1300 183.50/185.50 226.50/228.50 265.50/267.50 309.00/311.00 1400 183.50/185.50 226.50/228.50 265.50/267.50 309.00/311.00 1500 183.50/185.50 226.50/228.50 265.50/267.50 309.00/311.00 1600 183.75/185.75 226.25/228.25 265.25/267.25 308.75/310.75 1715 183.50/185.50 226.25/228.25 265.00/267.00 308.50/310.50 (C1osing Aug 19) 1715 185.50/187.50 228.50/230.50 267.50/269.50 311.00/313.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 356.50/358.50 393.50/395.50 434.00/436.00 471.50/473.50 1100 357.50/359.50 395.00/397.00 435.50/437.50 473.00/475.00 1200 357.50/359.50 395.00/397.00 435.50/437.50 473.00/475.00 1300 357.00/359.00 394.50/396.50 435.00/437.00 472.50/474.50 1400 357.00/359.00 394.50/396.50 435.00/437.00 472.50/474.50 1500 357.00/359.00 394.50/396.50 435.00/437.00 472.50/474.50 1600 356.75/358.75 394.25/396.25 435.00/437.00 472.50/474.50 1715 356.00/358.00 393.50/395.50 434.00/436.00 471.50/473.50 (C1osing Aug 19) 1715 358.50/360.50 396.00/398.00 436.75/438.75 474.50/476.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.50% 8.51% 8.47% 8.47% 8.48% 8.46% 1100 8.51% 8.52% 8.49% 8.50% 8.52% 8.51% 1200 8.53% 8.53% 8.50% 8.50% 8.51% 8.50% 1300 8.49% 8.52% 8.49% 8.48% 8.51% 8.50% 1400 8.48% 8.51% 8.48% 8.47% 8.50% 8.49% 1500 8.47% 8.50% 8.47% 8.47% 8.49% 8.48% 1600 8.52% 8.53% 8.49% 8.49% 8.49% 8.48% 1715 8.48% 8.51% 8.48% 8.48% 8.50% 8.48% (C1osing Aug 19) 1715 8.45% 8.49% 8.48% 8.49% 8.52% 8.50% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.43% 8.52% 8.48% 8.39% 8.29% 8.19% 1100 8.47% 8.55% 8.52% 8.43% 8.33% 8.23% 1200 8.46% 8.56% 8.53% 8.44% 8.34% 8.24% 1300 8.46% 8.56% 8.53% 8.44% 8.34% 8.24% 1400 8.45% 8.55% 8.52% 8.43% 8.33% 8.23% 1500 8.45% 8.55% 8.52% 8.43% 8.33% 8.23% 1600 8.44% 8.54% 8.51% 8.43% 8.33% 8.23% 1715 8.44% 8.53% 8.50% 8.42% 8.32% 8.22% (C1osing Aug 19) 1715 8.46% 8.55% 8.52% 8.43% 8.34% 8.25% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.6100/60.6200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com