Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.70/06.10 01.20/01.60 03.50/04.50 07.07% 07.22% 07.02% (Aug 20) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.60% 06.60% 06.60% -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 04.00/04.50 50.50/51.75 94.00/95.50 133.00/134.50 1100 03.50/04.50 50.00/52.00 94.00/96.00 133.00/135.00 1200 03.00/04.00 49.50/51.50 93.50/95.50 132.75/134.25 1300 03.50/04.50 50.00/52.00 93.75/95.75 132.50/134.50 1400 03.50/04.50 50.00/52.00 94.00/96.00 132.75/134.75 1500 03.50/04.50 50.00/52.00 94.00/96.00 133.00/135.00 1600 03.50/04.50 50.00/52.00 94.00/96.00 133.00/135.00 1715 03.50/04.50 50.00/52.00 94.00/96.00 132.50/134.50 (C1osing Aug 20) 1715 07.75/08.75 54.50/55.50 98.25/99.75 137.00/139.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 179.25/180.75 221.75/223.75 260.50/262.50 304.00/306.00 1100 179.50/181.50 222.00/224.00 260.50/262.50 304.00/306.00 1200 179.00/180.50 221.00/222.50 259.00/260.50 302.50/304.00 1300 178.50/180.50 220.50/222.50 259.00/261.00 302.00/304.00 1400 178.75/180.75 221.00/223.00 259.75/261.75 302.75/304.75 1500 179.00/181.00 221.50/223.50 260.50/262.50 304.00/306.00 1600 179.00/181.00 221.50/223.50 260.25/262.25 303.75/305.75 1715 178.50/180.50 221.00/223.00 260.00/262.00 303.50/305.50 (C1osing Aug 20) 1715 183.50/185.50 226.25/228.25 265.00/267.00 308.50/310.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 351.50/353.50 388.50/390.50 429.00/431.00 466.50/468.50 1100 351.50/353.50 388.50/390.50 429.00/431.00 466.50/468.50 1200 350.00/351.50 387.00/388.50 427.50/429.00 465.00/466.50 1300 349.50/351.50 386.50/388.50 427.00/429.00 464.50/466.50 1400 350.25/352.25 387.25/389.25 427.50/429.50 465.00/467.00 1500 351.50/353.50 388.50/390.50 429.00/431.00 466.50/468.50 1600 351.25/353.25 388.25/390.25 428.50/430.50 466.00/468.00 1715 351.00/353.00 388.00/390.00 428.50/430.50 466.00/468.00 (C1osing Aug 20) 1715 356.00/358.00 393.50/395.50 434.00/436.00 471.50/473.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.55% 8.52% 8.48% 8.47% 8.48% 8.46% 1100 8.52% 8.53% 8.49% 8.49% 8.49% 8.46% 1200 8.41% 8.47% 8.44% 8.44% 8.43% 8.39% 1300 8.50% 8.49% 8.44% 8.42% 8.42% 8.40% 1400 8.51% 8.52% 8.47% 8.45% 8.45% 8.43% 1500 8.51% 8.52% 8.48% 8.46% 8.46% 8.45% 1600 8.51% 8.52% 8.48% 8.45% 8.46% 8.44% 1715 8.51% 8.53% 8.46% 8.44% 8.45% 8.44% (C1osing Aug 20) 1715 8.48% 8.51% 8.48% 8.48% 8.50% 8.48% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.43% 8.54% 8.47% 8.39% 8.29% 8.20% 1100 8.43% 8.54% 8.47% 8.39% 8.29% 8.19% 1200 8.36% 8.48% 8.42% 8.34% 8.24% 8.15% 1300 8.35% 8.47% 8.41% 8.33% 8.23% 8.14% 1400 8.39% 8.50% 8.44% 8.35% 8.25% 8.16% 1500 8.42% 8.53% 8.46% 8.38% 8.28% 8.18% 1600 8.41% 8.52% 8.45% 8.37% 8.27% 8.17% 1715 8.41% 8.53% 8.46% 8.37% 8.27% 8.18% (C1osing Aug 20) 1715 8.44% 8.53% 8.50% 8.42% 8.32% 8.22% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.6700/60.6800 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com