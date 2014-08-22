Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------ Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.80/06.00 03.70/04.50 01.10/01.50 07.24% 07.44% 06.64% (Aug 21) 1000 04.70/06.10 01.20/01.60 03.50/04.50 07.07% 07.22% 07.02% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME AUG SEP OCT NOV -------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.25/03.25 49.00/51.00 93.00/95.00 132.00/134.00 1100 02.25/03.25 48.75/50.75 92.75/94.75 132.00/134.00 1200 02.00/03.50 48.50/50.50 92.50/94.50 132.00/134.00 1300 02.00/03.50 48.25/50.25 92.00/94.00 131.00/133.00 1400 02.00/03.00 48.00/50.00 92.00/94.00 131.00/133.00 1500 02.00/03.00 48.00/50.00 92.00/94.00 131.00/133.00 1600 02.25/03.25 48.75/49.75 92.25/93.75 131.00/133.00 1715 02.00/03.00 48.00/50.00 92.00/94.00 131.00/133.00 (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 03.50/04.50 50.00/52.00 94.00/96.00 132.50/134.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME DEC JAN FEB MAR ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 178.00/180.00 221.00/223.00 260.00/262.00 303.50/305.50 1100 178.50/180.50 221.50/223.50 260.50/262.50 304.00/306.00 1200 178.50/180.50 221.50/223.50 260.50/262.50 304.50/306.50 1300 177.50/179.50 220.50/222.50 259.50/261.50 303.00/305.00 1400 177.00/179.00 220.00/222.00 259.00/261.00 303.00/305.00 1500 177.00/179.00 220.00/222.00 259.00/261.00 302.50/304.50 1600 177.00/179.00 220.00/222.00 259.00/261.00 302.50/304.50 1715 177.00/179.00 220.00/222.00 259.00/261.00 302.50/304.50 (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 178.50/180.50 221.00/223.00 260.00/262.00 303.50/305.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME APR MAY JUN JUL ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 351.50/353.50 388.50/390.50 429.00/431.00 466.50/468.50 1100 352.00/354.00 389.50/391.50 430.00/432.00 467.50/469.50 1200 352.50/354.50 390.00/392.00 430.75/432.75 468.50/470.50 1300 350.50/352.50 388.00/390.00 428.50/430.50 466.50/468.50 1400 351.00/353.00 388.50/390.50 429.25/431.20 467.00/469.00 1500 350.50/352.50 387.50/389.50 428.25/430.25 466.00/468.00 1600 350.00/352.00 387.00/389.00 427.50/429.50 465.50/467.50 1715 350.00/352.00 387.50/389.50 428.25/430.25 466.00/468.00 (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 351.00/353.00 388.00/390.00 428.50/430.50 466.00/468.00 ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.62% 8.60% 8.54% 8.51% 8.53% 8.52% 1100 8.58% 8.58% 8.55% 8.54% 8.56% 8.54% 1200 8.54% 8.55% 8.55% 8.54% 8.56% 8.54% 1300 8.49% 8.50% 8.48% 8.48% 8.51% 8.50% 1400 8.45% 8.50% 8.48% 8.47% 8.50% 8.49% 1500 8.44% 8.50% 8.48% 8.46% 8.49% 8.48% 1600 8.48% 8.49% 8.47% 8.45% 8.48% 8.47% 1715 8.44% 8.50% 8.48% 8.46% 8.49% 8.48% (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 8.51% 8.53% 8.46% 8.44% 8.45% 8.44% ------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH ------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 8.48% 8.60% 8.53% 8.44% 8.34% 8.24% 1100 8.49% 8.62% 8.55% 8.46% 8.36% 8.26% 1200 8.51% 8.63% 8.56% 8.48% 8.38% 8.28% 1300 8.46% 8.58% 8.51% 8.43% 8.33% 8.24% 1400 8.46% 8.59% 8.53% 8.44% 8.35% 8.26% 1500 8.45% 8.57% 8.50% 8.42% 8.32% 8.23% 1600 8.44% 8.55% 8.48% 8.40% 8.30% 8.22% 1715 8.45% 8.57% 8.50% 8.42% 8.33% 8.24% (C1osing Aug 21) 1715 8.41% 8.53% 8.46% 8.37% 8.27% 8.18% ------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 60.4650/60.4750 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com