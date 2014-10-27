Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.20/03.00 01.10/01.50 01.10/01.50 06.56% 06.56% 06.56% (Oct 22) 1000 07.75/09.00 06.50/07.50 01.25/01.50 07.70% 07.75% 07.45% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.75/03.25 38.50/40.50 82.00/84.00 123.00/125.00 1100 02.00/03.50 38.75/40.75 82.00/84.00 123.00/125.00 1200 02.00/03.50 39.00/41.00 82.50/84.50 123.50/125.50 1300 02.25/03.25 39.25/40.25 82.75/83.75 123.50/125.50 1400 02.00/03.50 38.75/40.75 82.50/84.50 123.75/125.75 1500 02.00/03.50 39.00/41.00 82.75/84.75 124.00/126.00 1600 02.25/03.75 39.25/41.25 83.00/85.00 124.50/126.50 1715 02.00/03.50 39.00/41.00 82.75/84.75 124.00/126.00 (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 03.50/04.50 40.00/42.00 83.00/85.00 124.00/126.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 159.50/161.50 200.00/202.00 242.00/244.00 277.00/279.00 1100 159.50/161.50 200.00/202.00 242.00/244.00 277.00/279.00 1200 160.50/162.50 201.50/203.50 244.00/246.00 279.50/281.50 1300 160.50/162.50 201.50/203.50 244.50/246.50 280.00/282.00 1400 161.00/163.00 202.50/204.50 245.50/247.50 281.00/283.00 1500 161.00/163.00 202.50/204.50 245.50/247.50 281.50/283.50 1600 161.50/163.50 203.00/205.00 246.00/248.00 282.00/284.00 1715 161.00/163.00 202.50/204.50 246.00/248.00 282.00/284.00 (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 160.50/162.50 200.50/202.50 242.50/244.50 277.00/279.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 315.00/317.00 351.50/353.50 387.50/389.50 422.00/424.00 1100 315.00/317.00 351.50/353.50 387.50/389.50 422.00/424.00 1200 318.00/320.00 355.00/357.00 392.00/394.00 426.50/428.50 1300 318.50/320.50 356.00/358.00 393.00/395.00 427.50/429.50 1400 320.00/322.00 358.00/360.00 395.00/397.00 430.00/432.00 1500 320.00/322.00 358.00/360.00 395.00/397.00 430.50/432.50 1600 321.50/323.50 359.00/361.00 396.50/398.50 431.50/433.50 1715 321.50/323.50 359.50/361.50 396.50/398.50 432.00/434.00 (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 314.50/316.50 351.00/353.00 387.00/389.00 421.50/423.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.85% 7.86% 7.95% 7.91% 7.83% 7.91% 1100 7.90% 7.86% 7.95% 7.91% 7.83% 7.91% 1200 7.95% 7.90% 7.98% 7.96% 7.89% 7.98% 1300 7.89% 7.87% 7.97% 7.95% 7.89% 7.99% 1400 7.89% 7.89% 7.99% 7.97% 7.92% 8.02% 1500 7.94% 7.91% 8.00% 7.97% 7.92% 8.02% 1600 7.99% 7.94% 8.03% 8.00% 7.94% 8.03% 1715 7.94% 7.92% 8.00% 7.97% 7.92% 8.03% (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 7.88% 7.82% 7.92% 7.88% 7.80% 7.88% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.82% 7.72% 7.65% 7.57% 7.51% 7.45% 1100 7.82% 7.72% 7.65% 7.57% 7.51% 7.45% 1200 7.89% 7.80% 7.72% 7.66% 7.59% 7.51% 1300 7.90% 7.80% 7.74% 7.67% 7.60% 7.52% 1400 7.92% 7.84% 7.78% 7.71% 7.64% 7.56% 1500 7.93% 7.83% 7.77% 7.70% 7.65% 7.57% 1600 7.95% 7.87% 7.80% 7.73% 7.67% 7.58% 1715 7.95% 7.87% 7.81% 7.73% 7.67% 7.59% (C1osing Oct 22) 1715 7.78% 7.67% 7.60% 7.53% 7.47% 7.41% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3000/61.3100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com