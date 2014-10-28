Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.95% 05.95% 05.95% (Oct 27) 1000 02.20/03.00 01.10/01.50 01.10/01.50 06.56% 06.56% 06.56% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 01.25/02.25 37.50/39.50 81.00/83.00 122.00/124.00 1100 00.75/01.75 38.00/40.00 81.50/83.50 122.50/124.50 1200 00.75/01.75 38.00/39.00 81.75/82.75 123.00/124.00 1300 00.75/01.75 38.00/40.00 81.50/83.50 122.50/124.50 1400 00.75/01.75 38.00/40.00 81.50/83.50 122.50/124.50 1500 01.00/01.75 38.25/39.25 81.75/83.25 122.75/124.75 1600 00.75/01.75 37.75/39.75 81.00/83.00 122.00/124.00 1715 00.75/01.75 37.75/39.75 81.00/83.00 122.00/124.00 (C1osing Oct 27) 1715 02.00/03.50 39.00/41.00 82.75/84.75 124.00/126.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 159.00/161.00 200.00/202.00 243.50/245.50 279.50/281.50 1100 159.50/161.50 201.00/203.00 244.50/246.50 281.50/283.50 1200 160.00/162.00 201.50/203.50 245.50/247.50 282.50/284.50 1300 160.00/162.00 201.50/203.50 245.00/247.00 282.00/284.00 1400 160.00/162.00 201.50/203.50 245.00/247.00 281.50/283.50 1500 159.50/161.50 201.00/203.00 244.50/246.50 281.00/283.00 1600 159.00/161.00 200.00/202.00 243.00/245.00 279.00/281.00 1715 159.00/161.00 200.00/202.00 242.50/244.50 278.50/280.50 (C1osing Oct 27) 1715 161.00/163.00 202.50/204.50 246.00/248.00 282.00/284.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 318.50/320.50 356.50/358.50 393.50/395.50 428.50/430.50 1100 321.00/323.00 359.00/361.00 396.50/398.50 432.00/434.00 1200 322.50/324.50 361.50/363.50 399.00/401.00 434.50/436.50 1300 322.00/324.00 360.50/362.50 398.00/400.00 433.50/435.50 1400 321.50/323.50 360.00/362.00 397.50/399.50 433.00/435.00 1500 320.50/322.50 358.50/360.50 395.50/397.50 431.00/433.00 1600 318.00/320.00 355.00/357.00 392.00/394.00 427.00/429.00 1715 317.50/319.50 354.50/356.50 391.50/393.50 426.50/428.50 (C1osing Oct 27) 1715 321.50/323.50 359.50/361.50 396.50/398.50 432.00/434.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.89% 7.86% 7.95% 7.93% 7.86% 7.99% 1100 8.00% 7.91% 7.98% 7.95% 7.90% 8.02% 1200 7.90% 7.89% 7.99% 7.98% 7.93% 8.06% 1300 8.00% 7.92% 7.99% 7.99% 7.93% 8.04% 1400 8.01% 7.92% 7.99% 7.99% 7.93% 8.05% 1500 7.95% 7.92% 8.00% 7.96% 7.91% 8.03% 1600 7.95% 7.87% 7.95% 7.93% 7.87% 7.97% 1715 7.95% 7.87% 7.96% 7.94% 7.87% 7.96% (C1osing Oct 27) 1715 7.94% 7.92% 8.00% 7.97% 7.92% 8.03% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.90% 7.82% 7.76% 7.69% 7.62% 7.55% 1100 7.96% 7.88% 7.81% 7.75% 7.69% 7.61% 1200 7.99% 7.92% 7.87% 7.80% 7.73% 7.65% 1300 7.98% 7.91% 7.85% 7.79% 7.72% 7.64% 1400 7.97% 7.90% 7.85% 7.78% 7.71% 7.63% 1500 7.95% 7.87% 7.81% 7.74% 7.67% 7.60% 1600 7.89% 7.81% 7.73% 7.66% 7.60% 7.53% 1715 7.88% 7.80% 7.72% 7.66% 7.60% 7.53% (C1osing Oct 27) 1715 7.95% 7.87% 7.81% 7.73% 7.67% 7.59% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3200/61.3300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com