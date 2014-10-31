Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.50 06.69% 05.94% 06.93% (Oct 29) 1000 02.00/03.00 01.00/01.50 01.00/01.50 05.96% 05.96% 05.96% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 32.25/33.75 75.50/77.50 116.00/118.00 152.50/154.50 1100 32.00/33.50 75.50/77.50 115.50/117.50 152.25/154.25 1200 32.75/34.25 76.00/78.00 116.00/118.00 152.00/154.00 1300 32.00/33.50 75.00/77.00 115.00/117.00 151.00/153.00 1400 31.25/32.25 74.00/76.00 113.50/115.50 149.00/151.00 1500 32.00/34.00 75.00/77.00 114.50/116.50 150.50/152.50 1600 32.00/33.50 75.00/77.00 115.00/117.00 151.00/153.00 1715 32.00/33.50 75.00/77.00 114.75/116.75 150.50/152.50 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 36.25/37.75 79.50/81.50 120.25/122.25 156.75/158.75 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 193.50/195.50 236.50/238.50 272.50/274.50 312.00/314.00 1100 193.00/195.00 235.50/237.50 271.25/273.25 310.50/312.50 1200 193.00/195.00 235.50/237.50 272.00/274.00 310.50/312.50 1300 192.00/194.00 235.00/237.00 271.00/273.00 310.00/312.00 1400 189.50/191.50 232.50/234.50 267.00/269.00 306.50/308.50 1500 191.00/193.00 234.00/236.00 270.00/272.00 309.00/311.00 1600 191.50/193.50 234.50/236.50 270.50/272.50 309.50/311.50 1715 191.00/193.00 234.00/236.00 269.50/271.50 308.50/310.50 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 198.00/200.00 241.50/243.50 277.50/279.50 317.50/319.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 349.50/351.50 387.00/389.00 422.00/424.00 456.50/458.50 1100 348.00/350.00 385.00/387.00 420.00/422.00 454.50/456.50 1200 348.00/350.00 385.00/387.00 420.00/422.00 454.50/456.50 1300 347.50/349.50 384.50/386.50 419.50/421.50 454.00/456.00 1400 343.50/345.50 380.00/382.00 415.50/417.50 449.50/451.50 1500 346.00/348.00 383.00/385.00 418.00/420.00 452.00/454.00 1600 346.50/348.50 383.50/385.50 418.50/420.50 452.50/454.50 1715 345.50/347.50 382.50/384.50 417.50/419.50 451.50/453.50 (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 355.50/357.50 393.00/395.00 428.50/430.50 463.00/465.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.84% 7.85% 7.89% 7.86% 7.84% 7.91% 1100 7.80% 7.84% 7.86% 7.84% 7.81% 7.88% 1200 7.94% 7.89% 7.89% 7.83% 7.81% 7.88% 1300 7.78% 7.79% 7.82% 7.78% 7.78% 7.86% 1400 7.58% 7.69% 7.72% 7.67% 7.68% 7.77% 1500 7.83% 7.79% 7.79% 7.75% 7.74% 7.83% 1600 7.78% 7.79% 7.82% 7.77% 7.76% 7.85% 1715 7.78% 7.79% 7.80% 7.75% 7.74% 7.83% (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 7.86% 7.85% 7.93% 7.89% 7.84% 7.97% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.84% 7.77% 7.71% 7.65% 7.58% 7.52% 1100 7.80% 7.73% 7.67% 7.61% 7.55% 7.49% 1200 7.82% 7.73% 7.67% 7.61% 7.54% 7.48% 1300 7.79% 7.72% 7.66% 7.60% 7.54% 7.48% 1400 7.68% 7.62% 7.57% 7.51% 7.46% 7.40% 1500 7.77% 7.69% 7.63% 7.57% 7.51% 7.45% 1600 7.78% 7.70% 7.64% 7.58% 7.52% 7.45% 1715 7.75% 7.68% 7.62% 7.56% 7.50% 7.43% (C1osing Oct 29) 1715 7.89% 7.83% 7.77% 7.71% 7.65% 7.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4500/61.4600 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com