Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.50/07.50 03.30/04.50 02.20/03.00 06.54% 06.54% 06.54% (Oct 30) 1000 04.50/06.00 01.00/01.50 03.50/04.50 06.69% 05.94% 06.93% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 29.50/31.50 72.75/74.75 112.75/114.75 149.00/151.00 1100 29.50/31.00 72.50/74.50 112.50/114.50 149.00/151.00 1200 29.50/30.50 72.50/73.50 112.50/113.50 148.00/150.00 1300 29.50/31.00 72.50/74.50 112.50/114.50 148.50/150.50 1400 29.00/30.50 72.00/74.00 112.00/114.00 148.00/150.00 1500 29.00/30.50 72.00/74.00 112.00/114.00 148.00/150.00 1600 29.75/31.25 72.50/74.50 112.75/114.75 149.25/151.25 1715 29.00/31.00 72.00/74.00 112.25/114.25 149.00/151.00 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 32.00/33.50 75.00/77.00 114.75/116.75 150.50/152.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 190.00/192.00 233.50/235.50 270.00/272.00 309.00/311.00 1100 190.00/192.00 233.00/235.00 269.50/271.50 308.50/310.50 1200 188.50/190.50 231.50/233.50 267.50/269.50 306.50/308.50 1300 189.00/191.00 232.00/234.00 268.00/270.00 307.00/309.00 1400 189.00/191.00 232.00/234.00 268.00/270.00 307.00/309.00 1500 189.00/191.00 232.00/234.00 268.50/270.50 307.50/309.50 1600 190.25/192.25 233.25/235.25 269.75/271.75 309.75/311.75 1715 190.50/192.50 234.50/236.50 271.00/273.00 310.00/312.00 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 191.00/193.00 234.00/236.00 269.50/271.50 308.50/310.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 346.50/348.50 384.00/386.00 419.00/421.00 453.00/455.00 1100 346.00/348.00 383.00/385.00 418.00/420.00 452.00/454.00 1200 344.00/346.00 381.00/383.00 416.00/418.00 450.00/452.00 1300 344.00/346.00 381.00/383.00 416.00/418.00 450.00/452.00 1400 344.00/346.00 381.00/383.00 416.00/418.00 450.00/452.00 1500 345.00/347.00 382.00/384.00 417.00/419.00 451.00/453.00 1600 348.00/350.00 385.50/387.50 420.50/422.50 454.50/456.50 1715 348.50/350.50 386.50/388.50 422.00/424.00 456.00/458.00 (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 345.50/347.50 382.50/384.50 417.50/419.50 451.50/453.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.87% 7.84% 7.86% 7.82% 7.82% 7.91% 1100 7.81% 7.81% 7.84% 7.81% 7.81% 7.89% 1200 7.75% 7.76% 7.80% 7.76% 7.75% 7.84% 1300 7.81% 7.81% 7.83% 7.78% 7.76% 7.85% 1400 7.71% 7.76% 7.80% 7.76% 7.77% 7.86% 1500 7.71% 7.76% 7.80% 7.76% 7.76% 7.86% 1600 7.85% 7.81% 7.85% 7.82% 7.81% 7.90% 1715 7.76% 7.77% 7.83% 7.82% 7.84% 7.95% (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 7.78% 7.79% 7.80% 7.75% 7.74% 7.83% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.84% 7.77% 7.70% 7.64% 7.58% 7.51% 1100 7.82% 7.75% 7.69% 7.62% 7.56% 7.48% 1200 7.77% 7.70% 7.64% 7.58% 7.52% 7.45% 1300 7.78% 7.71% 7.64% 7.57% 7.52% 7.45% 1400 7.78% 7.71% 7.64% 7.58% 7.52% 7.45% 1500 7.79% 7.72% 7.66% 7.59% 7.54% 7.46% 1600 7.84% 7.78% 7.73% 7.66% 7.60% 7.52% 1715 7.87% 7.79% 7.75% 7.69% 7.63% 7.55% (C1osing Oct 30) 1715 7.75% 7.68% 7.62% 7.56% 7.50% 7.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3600/61.3700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com