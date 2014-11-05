Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.80/05.80 02.40/02.90 02.40/02.90 07.13% 07.13% 07.13% (Oct 31) 1000 05.50/07.50 03.30/04.50 02.20/03.00 06.54% 06.54% 06.54% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 26.50/28.00 69.00/71.00 109.00/111.00 145.00/147.00 1100 26.75/27.75 69.75/71.25 109.50/111.50 145.50/147.50 1200 26.00/27.50 69.00/71.00 109.00/111.00 145.00/147.00 1300 26.50/27.50 69.50/71.00 109.25/111.25 145.50/147.50 1400 26.25/27.75 69.75/70.75 108.75/110.75 144.75/146.75 1500 26.50/27.50 68.75/70.75 108.75/110.75 144.75/146.75 1600 26.00/27.50 68.00/70.00 108.00/110.00 144.00/146.00 1715 26.50/27.50 68.00/70.00 108.00/110.00 144.00/146.00 (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 29.00/31.00 72.00/74.00 112.25/114.25 149.00/151.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 186.00/188.00 229.00/231.00 265.50/267.50 304.50/306.50 1100 186.50/188.50 230.00/232.00 266.50/268.50 306.50/308.50 1200 186.50/188.50 230.00/232.00 266.50/268.50 306.00/308.00 1300 186.50/188.50 230.00/232.00 266.50/268.50 306.00/308.00 1400 185.75/187.75 228.75/230.75 265.00/267.00 304.50/306.50 1500 186.00/188.00 229.00/231.00 265.50/267.50 305.00/307.00 1600 184.50/186.50 227.00/229.00 262.50/264.50 301.00/303.00 1715 184.00/186.00 226.50/228.50 262.00/264.00 300.50/302.50 (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 190.50/192.50 234.50/236.50 271.00/273.00 310.00/312.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 343.00/345.00 380.50/382.50 416.00/418.00 450.00/452.00 1100 344.50/346.50 382.50/384.50 417.75/419.75 452.00/454.00 1200 344.00/346.00 382.00/384.00 417.50/419.50 451.50/453.50 1300 344.00/346.00 382.00/384.00 417.25/419.25 451.50/453.50 1400 342.50/344.50 380.50/382.50 416.00/418.00 450.50/452.50 1500 343.00/345.00 380.50/382.50 416.00/418.00 450.00/452.00 1600 338.00/340.00 375.00/377.00 410.00/412.00 444.00/446.00 1715 337.50/339.50 374.50/376.50 409.50/411.50 443.50/445.50 (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 348.50/350.50 386.50/388.50 422.00/424.00 456.00/458.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.70% 7.72% 7.76% 7.73% 7.75% 7.84% 1100 7.74% 7.78% 7.80% 7.76% 7.78% 7.87% 1200 7.65% 7.73% 7.77% 7.75% 7.78% 7.88% 1300 7.69% 7.75% 7.79% 7.76% 7.78% 7.88% 1400 7.66% 7.70% 7.75% 7.72% 7.74% 7.83% 1500 7.66% 7.71% 7.75% 7.73% 7.76% 7.84% 1600 7.58% 7.63% 7.70% 7.68% 7.69% 7.77% 1715 7.62% 7.63% 7.71% 7.67% 7.67% 7.75% (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 7.76% 7.77% 7.83% 7.82% 7.84% 7.95% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.77% 7.71% 7.67% 7.61% 7.56% 7.47% 1100 7.81% 7.76% 7.71% 7.66% 7.59% 7.51% 1200 7.81% 7.75% 7.70% 7.65% 7.59% 7.51% 1300 7.81% 7.75% 7.70% 7.65% 7.59% 7.50% 1400 7.77% 7.71% 7.66% 7.62% 7.56% 7.49% 1500 7.78% 7.73% 7.67% 7.62% 7.56% 7.48% 1600 7.69% 7.62% 7.56% 7.51% 7.45% 7.38% 1715 7.68% 7.61% 7.55% 7.50% 7.45% 7.37% (C1osing Oct 31) 1715 7.87% 7.79% 7.75% 7.69% 7.63% 7.55% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4000/61.4100 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com