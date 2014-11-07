Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.80/07.00 02.30/02.80 03.50/04.20 06.90% 06.84% 06.94% (Nov 3) 1000 04.80/05.80 02.40/02.90 02.40/02.90 07.13% 07.13% 07.13% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 22.50/23.50 64.50/65.50 104.00/105.00 139.00/141.00 1100 22.00/24.00 64.00/66.00 103.50/105.50 139.00/141.00 1200 22.00/24.00 64.00/66.00 103.50/105.50 139.00/141.00 1300 22.00/23.50 64.00/66.00 103.00/105.00 138.50/140.50 1400 22.50/24.00 64.25/66.25 103.50/105.50 139.00/141.00 1500 22.00/24.00 64.00/66.00 103.00/105.00 138.50/140.50 1600 22.00/24.00 64.00/66.00 103.00/105.00 138.00/140.00 1715 22.50/23.50 64.25/65.75 103.00/105.00 138.00/140.00 (C1osing Nov 3) 1715 26.50/27.50 68.00/70.00 108.00/110.00 144.00/146.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 179.00/181.00 221.50/223.50 256.00/258.00 295.00/297.00 1100 179.00/181.00 221.00/223.00 256.50/258.50 296.00/298.00 1200 179.00/181.00 221.00/223.00 256.50/258.50 295.50/297.50 1300 178.50/180.50 220.50/222.50 256.00/258.00 295.00/297.00 1400 179.00/181.00 220.50/222.50 256.00/258.00 294.50/296.50 1500 178.00/180.00 219.50/221.50 254.50/256.50 293.00/295.00 1600 177.00/179.00 218.00/220.00 252.50/254.50 290.50/292.50 1715 177.00/179.00 218.00/220.00 252.50/254.50 290.50/292.50 (C1osing Nov 3) 1715 184.00/186.00 226.50/228.50 262.00/264.00 300.50/302.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 331.50/333.50 368.50/370.50 403.50/405.50 437.00/439.00 1100 333.50/335.50 370.50/372.50 405.50/407.50 439.50/441.50 1200 333.00/335.00 370.00/372.00 405.00/407.00 439.00/441.00 1300 332.00/334.00 369.00/371.00 404.00/406.00 438.00/440.00 1400 331.50/333.50 368.50/370.50 403.50/405.50 437.50/439.50 1500 330.00/332.00 367.00/369.00 402.00/404.00 436.00/438.00 1600 327.00/329.00 363.50/365.50 398.00/400.00 432.00/434.00 1715 327.00/329.00 363.00/365.00 397.50/399.50 431.00/433.00 (C1osing Nov 3) 1715 337.50/339.50 374.50/376.50 409.50/411.50 443.50/445.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.59% 7.63% 7.66% 7.62% 7.65% 7.70% 1100 7.59% 7.63% 7.66% 7.62% 7.64% 7.69% 1200 7.59% 7.63% 7.65% 7.62% 7.64% 7.69% 1300 7.55% 7.60% 7.62% 7.59% 7.62% 7.67% 1400 7.63% 7.64% 7.65% 7.61% 7.63% 7.67% 1500 7.58% 7.60% 7.62% 7.58% 7.59% 7.63% 1600 7.57% 7.59% 7.60% 7.54% 7.54% 7.57% 1715 7.58% 7.60% 7.61% 7.55% 7.54% 7.58% (C1osing Nov 3) 1715 7.62% 7.63% 7.71% 7.67% 7.67% 7.75% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.62% 7.57% 7.51% 7.46% 7.40% 7.33% 1100 7.64% 7.60% 7.55% 7.50% 7.43% 7.37% 1200 7.63% 7.58% 7.53% 7.48% 7.42% 7.36% 1300 7.61% 7.56% 7.51% 7.46% 7.40% 7.34% 1400 7.61% 7.55% 7.50% 7.45% 7.39% 7.33% 1500 7.57% 7.51% 7.47% 7.42% 7.37% 7.31% 1600 7.50% 7.44% 7.39% 7.34% 7.29% 7.23% 1715 7.51% 7.45% 7.39% 7.34% 7.28% 7.22% (C1osing Nov 3) 1715 7.68% 7.61% 7.55% 7.50% 7.45% 7.37% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4100/61.4200 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com