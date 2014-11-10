Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next ------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.70/06.90 03.45/04.15 02.25/02.75 06.76% 06.82% 06.67% (Nov 5) 1000 05.80/07.00 02.30/02.80 03.50/04.20 06.90% 06.84% 06.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME NOV DEC JAN FEB --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 19.50/21.50 61.00/63.00 99.50/101.50 133.50/135.50 1100 19.75/21.25 61.50/63.50 100.00/102.00 134.00/136.00 1200 19.50/21.00 61.00/63.00 99.50/101.50 133.50/135.50 1300 19.75/21.75 61.50/63.50 100.50/102.50 135.00/137.00 1400 20.00/21.00 62.00/63.00 100.50/101.50 134.50/135.50 1500 19.50/21.50 61.00/63.00 99.50/101.50 133.50/135.50 1600 19.75/21.25 61.50/63.50 100.00/102.00 134.00/136.00 1715 19.75/21.75 61.50/63.50 100.00/102.00 134.00/136.00 (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 22.50/23.50 64.25/65.75 103.00/105.00 138.00/140.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAR APR MAY JUN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 172.50/174.50 213.00/215.00 246.75/248.75 284.00/286.00 1100 173.00/175.00 213.75/215.75 247.50/249.50 284.50/286.50 1200 172.00/174.00 212.50/214.50 246.50/248.50 283.00/285.00 1300 173.50/175.50 214.50/216.50 248.50/250.50 285.50/287.50 1400 172.50/174.50 213.00/215.00 247.00/249.00 284.00/286.00 1500 171.50/173.50 211.50/213.50 245.00/247.00 281.50/283.50 1600 172.50/174.50 212.50/214.50 246.50/248.50 283.00/285.00 1715 172.50/174.50 212.50/214.50 246.00/248.00 282.50/284.50 (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 177.00/179.00 218.00/220.00 252.50/254.50 290.50/292.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUL AUG SEP OCT --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 320.00/322.00 355.50/357.50 389.50/391.50 423.00/425.00 1100 320.50/322.50 356.50/358.50 390.50/392.50 424.00/426.00 1200 319.00/321.00 355.00/357.00 389.50/391.50 423.00/425.00 1300 322.00/324.00 358.00/360.00 393.00/395.00 426.50/428.50 1400 320.50/322.50 356.50/358.50 391.50/393.50 424.50/426.50 1500 317.50/319.50 353.00/355.00 387.50/389.50 421.00/423.00 1600 319.00/321.00 354.50/356.50 389.00/391.00 422.50/424.50 1715 318.50/320.50 354.00/356.00 388.50/390.50 422.00/424.00 (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 327.00/329.00 363.00/365.00 397.50/399.50 431.00/433.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.53% 7.53% 7.50% 7.43% 7.45% 7.47% 1100 7.58% 7.58% 7.53% 7.46% 7.48% 7.50% 1200 7.51% 7.53% 7.50% 7.42% 7.44% 7.46% 1300 7.61% 7.60% 7.58% 7.50% 7.51% 7.53% 1400 7.58% 7.57% 7.53% 7.44% 7.45% 7.47% 1500 7.52% 7.51% 7.48% 7.40% 7.39% 7.40% 1600 7.56% 7.56% 7.52% 7.43% 7.43% 7.44% 1715 7.59% 7.56% 7.52% 7.44% 7.44% 7.44% (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 7.58% 7.60% 7.61% 7.55% 7.54% 7.58% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.39% 7.32% 7.27% 7.22% 7.17% 7.11% 1100 7.41% 7.34% 7.29% 7.24% 7.19% 7.14% 1200 7.37% 7.30% 7.26% 7.21% 7.17% 7.12% 1300 7.44% 7.37% 7.32% 7.28% 7.24% 7.18% 1400 7.39% 7.33% 7.29% 7.25% 7.20% 7.14% 1500 7.32% 7.25% 7.21% 7.16% 7.12% 7.07% 1600 7.36% 7.29% 7.24% 7.19% 7.15% 7.10% 1715 7.35% 7.28% 7.23% 7.18% 7.14% 7.09% (C1osing Nov 5) 1715 7.51% 7.45% 7.39% 7.34% 7.28% 7.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.6150/61.6250 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com