Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.10/03.10 01.05/01.55 01.05/01.55 06.22% 06.22% 06.22% (Jan 20) 1000 02.20/03.20 01.10/01.60 01.10/01.60 06.50% 06.50% 06.50% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 09.00/10.00 45.00/46.00 85.00/86.50 127.50/129.00 1100 09.00/09.50 45.00/45.75 85.25/86.25 128.00/129.00 1200 08.50/09.50 44.50/46.00 84.50/86.00 127.00/129.00 1300 08.50/09.50 44.50/46.00 84.50/86.50 127.50/129.50 1400 09.00/10.00 44.50/46.00 84.50/86.00 127.00/129.00 1500 08.60/09.60 44.25/46.25 84.50/86.50 127.00/129.00 1600 08.75/10.25 44.75/46.75 84.75/86.75 127.50/129.50 1715 08.50/10.00 44.50/46.00 84.50/86.00 127.00/129.00 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 10.00/11.00 46.00/47.50 86.00/87.50 128.50/130.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 161.00/163.00 196.50/198.50 231.00/233.00 264.50/266.50 1100 161.50/162.50 197.50/199.00 231.50/233.00 264.50/266.50 1200 161.00/163.00 197.00/199.00 231.50/233.50 265.00/267.00 1300 161.00/163.00 197.25/199.25 231.50/233.50 265.00/267.00 1400 160.50/162.50 196.50/198.50 231.00/233.00 264.50/266.50 1500 160.50/162.50 196.50/198.50 231.00/233.00 264.50/266.50 1600 161.00/163.00 197.00/199.00 231.00/233.00 264.50/266.50 1715 160.50/162.50 196.50/198.50 230.50/232.50 264.00/266.00 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 162.00/164.00 198.00/200.00 232.50/234.50 266.00/268.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 297.50/299.50 330.00/332.00 362.50/364.50 394.00/396.00 1100 297.50/299.50 330.50/332.50 363.50/365.50 395.00/397.00 1200 298.00/300.00 331.00/333.00 363.50/365.50 395.00/397.00 1300 298.00/300.00 331.00/333.00 363.25/365.25 394.50/396.50 1400 297.50/299.50 330.00/332.00 362.50/364.50 394.00/396.00 1500 297.50/299.50 330.00/332.00 362.50/364.50 394.00/396.00 1600 297.25/299.25 329.75/331.75 362.25/364.25 393.50/395.50 1715 297.00/299.00 329.50/331.50 361.75/363.75 393.00/395.00 (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 299.00/301.00 332.00/334.00 364.50/366.50 396.00/398.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.71% 7.60% 7.79% 7.63% 7.44% 7.30% 1100 7.69% 7.60% 7.80% 7.64% 7.47% 7.32% 1200 7.66% 7.56% 7.78% 7.64% 7.47% 7.32% 1300 7.66% 7.57% 7.80% 7.63% 7.47% 7.32% 1400 7.67% 7.56% 7.77% 7.61% 7.44% 7.30% 1500 7.66% 7.57% 7.77% 7.61% 7.44% 7.30% 1600 7.75% 7.61% 7.80% 7.64% 7.46% 7.31% 1715 7.66% 7.55% 7.77% 7.61% 7.44% 7.29% (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 7.69% 7.57% 7.76% 7.64% 7.44% 7.30% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.17% 7.09% 7.02% 6.94% 6.86% 6.78% 1100 7.18% 7.09% 7.03% 6.96% 6.88% 6.79% 1200 7.19% 7.11% 7.04% 6.97% 6.89% 6.80% 1300 7.19% 7.10% 7.04% 6.96% 6.87% 6.78% 1400 7.18% 7.09% 7.02% 6.94% 6.86% 6.78% 1500 7.17% 7.09% 7.02% 6.94% 6.86% 6.78% 1600 7.17% 7.09% 7.01% 6.94% 6.85% 6.77% 1715 7.16% 7.07% 7.00% 6.92% 6.84% 6.76% (C1osing Jan 20) 1715 7.17% 7.09% 7.02% 6.95% 6.87% 6.79% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.6350/61.6450 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com