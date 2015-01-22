Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.50/07.00 01.00/01.50 04.50/05.50 06.52% 05.93% 06.67% (Jan 21) 1000 02.10/03.10 01.05/01.55 01.05/01.55 06.22% 06.22% 06.22% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 03.50/05.00 39.50/41.50 79.50/81.50 121.50/123.50 1100 03.50/05.00 39.50/41.00 79.00/81.00 122.00/124.00 1200 03.50/04.50 39.00/41.00 79.00/81.00 121.50/123.50 1300 03.50/05.00 39.50/41.50 79.50/81.50 122.50/124.50 1400 03.50/04.50 39.00/41.00 79.00/81.00 122.00/124.00 1500 03.50/04.50 39.25/41.25 79.00/81.00 122.00/123.50 1600 03.50/04.50 39.00/41.00 79.00/81.00 122.00/124.00 1715 03.50/04.50 39.00/41.00 79.00/81.00 122.00/124.00 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 08.50/10.00 44.50/46.00 84.50/86.00 127.00/129.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 154.50/156.50 190.50/192.50 224.50/226.50 258.00/260.00 1100 156.00/158.00 192.00/194.00 226.50/228.50 260.50/262.50 1200 155.50/157.50 192.00/194.00 226.50/228.50 260.50/262.50 1300 156.50/158.50 193.00/195.00 227.50/229.50 261.50/263.50 1400 156.00/158.00 192.00/194.00 226.50/228.50 260.00/262.00 1500 156.00/157.50 192.50/194.00 227.00/228.50 261.00/263.00 1600 156.00/158.00 192.50/194.50 227.50/229.50 261.50/263.50 1715 156.00/158.00 192.50/194.50 227.00/229.00 261.00/263.00 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 160.50/162.50 196.50/198.50 230.50/232.50 264.00/266.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 290.50/292.50 323.00/325.00 355.00/357.00 386.00/388.00 1100 294.00/296.00 327.00/329.00 359.50/361.50 391.00/393.00 1200 294.00/296.00 327.00/329.00 359.50/361.50 391.00/393.00 1300 295.00/297.00 328.00/330.00 360.50/362.50 392.00/394.00 1400 294.00/296.00 327.50/329.50 359.50/361.50 391.00/393.00 1500 294.50/296.50 327.50/329.50 360.00/362.00 391.50/393.50 1600 295.50/297.50 329.00/331.00 361.50/363.50 393.00/395.00 1715 295.00/297.00 328.50/330.50 361.00/363.00 392.50/394.50 (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 297.00/299.00 329.50/331.50 361.75/363.75 393.00/395.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.75% 7.59% 7.80% 7.57% 7.38% 7.24% 1100 7.69% 7.53% 7.81% 7.63% 7.43% 7.30% 1200 7.63% 7.52% 7.77% 7.60% 7.42% 7.29% 1300 7.73% 7.57% 7.84% 7.65% 7.46% 7.32% 1400 7.64% 7.53% 7.81% 7.63% 7.43% 7.30% 1500 7.68% 7.52% 7.79% 7.61% 7.43% 7.30% 1600 7.63% 7.52% 7.80% 7.62% 7.44% 7.32% 1715 7.63% 7.52% 7.80% 7.62% 7.44% 7.31% (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 7.66% 7.55% 7.77% 7.61% 7.44% 7.29% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.12% 7.03% 6.97% 6.88% 6.80% 6.72% 1100 7.18% 7.10% 7.04% 6.96% 6.88% 6.79% 1200 7.17% 7.10% 7.03% 6.95% 6.87% 6.78% 1300 7.20% 7.12% 7.06% 6.97% 6.89% 6.80% 1400 7.17% 7.10% 7.05% 6.96% 6.88% 6.79% 1500 7.19% 7.11% 7.05% 6.97% 6.88% 6.79% 1600 7.20% 7.13% 7.08% 6.99% 6.90% 6.81% 1715 7.19% 7.12% 7.07% 6.98% 6.89% 6.81% (C1osing Jan 21) 1715 7.16% 7.07% 7.00% 6.92% 6.84% 6.76% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.6950/61.7050 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com