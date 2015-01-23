Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 05.50/06.75 04.50/05.25 01.00/01.50 06.54% 06.68% 05.94% (Jan 22) 1000 05.50/07.00 01.00/01.50 04.50/05.50 06.52% 05.93% 06.67% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JAN FEB MAR APR --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 02.00/03.00 38.00/40.00 78.00/80.00 121.00/123.00 1100 02.00/03.00 37.50/39.50 77.50/79.50 121.00/123.00 1200 02.00/03.50 37.25/39.25 77.00/79.00 120.50/122.50 1300 02.00/03.00 37.75/39.75 77.75/79.75 121.00/123.00 1400 02.00/03.00 37.50/39.50 77.50/79.50 121.00/123.00 1500 02.00/03.00 37.25/39.25 77.25/79.25 120.75/122.75 1600 02.00/03.00 37.50/39.50 77.50/79.50 121.00/123.00 1715 02.00/03.00 37.25/39.25 77.00/79.00 120.50/122.50 (C1osing Jan 22) 1715 03.50/04.50 39.00/41.00 79.00/81.00 122.00/124.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- gmailgmail TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 155.00/157.00 191.50/193.50 226.50/228.50 261.00/263.00 1100 155.00/157.00 192.00/194.00 227.00/229.00 261.50/263.50 1200 155.50/157.50 192.50/194.50 228.00/230.00 262.50/264.50 1300 155.50/157.50 192.00/194.00 227.50/229.50 262.50/264.50 1400 155.50/157.50 192.50/194.50 228.00/230.00 263.00/265.00 1500 155.50/157.50 192.50/194.50 228.00/230.00 263.50/265.50 1600 155.00/157.00 192.00/194.00 227.50/229.50 262.50/264.50 1715 155.00/157.00 192.00/194.00 227.50/229.50 262.50/264.50 (C1osing Jan 22) 1715 156.00/158.00 192.50/194.50 227.00/229.00 261.00/263.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 295.00/297.00 329.00/331.00 362.00/364.00 394.00/396.00 1100 296.00/298.00 330.00/332.00 363.00/365.00 395.00/397.00 1200 297.50/299.00 331.00/332.50 364.00/365.50 396.00/397.50 1300 296.50/298.50 330.50/332.50 364.00/366.00 396.00/398.00 1400 298.00/300.00 332.00/334.00 365.00/367.00 397.00/399.00 1500 298.00/300.00 332.00/334.00 365.00/367.00 397.00/399.00 1600 297.50/299.50 331.50/333.50 364.50/366.50 396.50/398.50 1715 297.00/299.00 331.00/333.00 363.75/365.75 395.50/397.50 (C1osing Jan 22) 1715 295.00/297.00 328.50/330.50 361.00/363.00 392.50/394.50 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.72% 7.57% 7.86% 7.67% 7.48% 7.36% 1100 7.61% 7.51% 7.85% 7.65% 7.49% 7.36% 1200 7.57% 7.47% 7.82% 7.68% 7.51% 7.40% 1300 7.66% 7.54% 7.85% 7.68% 7.49% 7.38% 1400 7.61% 7.51% 7.85% 7.68% 7.51% 7.39% 1500 7.57% 7.49% 7.84% 7.68% 7.51% 7.39% 1600 7.61% 7.51% 7.85% 7.65% 7.48% 7.37% 1715 7.58% 7.48% 7.83% 7.67% 7.50% 7.39% (C1osing Jan 22) 1715 7.63% 7.52% 7.80% 7.62% 7.44% 7.31% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.25% 7.18% 7.13% 7.05% 6.97% 6.88% 1100 7.25% 7.19% 7.14% 7.06% 6.98% 6.88% 1200 7.28% 7.23% 7.16% 7.07% 6.99% 6.91% 1300 7.28% 7.21% 7.16% 7.08% 7.00% 6.91% 1400 7.29% 7.24% 7.19% 7.10% 7.02% 6.93% 1500 7.31% 7.24% 7.19% 7.10% 7.02% 6.93% 1600 7.27% 7.23% 7.17% 7.08% 7.00% 6.92% 1715 7.29% 7.23% 7.18% 7.08% 7.00% 6.91% (C1osing Jan 22) 1715 7.19% 7.12% 7.07% 6.98% 6.89% 6.81% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.4200/61.4300 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com