Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next
---------------------------------------------------------------
Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask
(in IST) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60
05.94% 05.94% 05.94%
(Jan 23) 1000 05.50/06.75 04.50/05.25 01.00/01.50
06.54% 06.68% 05.94%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME JAN FEB MAR APR
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 00.75/01.75 36.00/38.00 75.50/77.50 119.00/121.00
1100 00.75/01.75 35.75/37.75 75.50/77.50 119.00/121.00
1200 01.00/01.50 36.25/37.25 76.00/77.00 119.50/120.50
1300 00.75/01.75 36.00/38.00 76.00/78.00 119.50/121.50
1400 00.75/01.75 36.00/38.00 76.00/78.00 119.50/121.50
1500 00.75/01.75 36.00/38.00 76.00/78.00 119.50/121.50
1600 01.00/02.00 36.25/38.25 75.50/77.50 119.00/121.00
1715 01.00/02.00 36.00/38.00 76.00/78.00 119.50/121.50
(C1osing Jan 23) 1715 02.00/03.00 37.25/39.25 77.00/79.00 120.50/122.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME MAY JUN JUL AUG
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 153.50/155.50 190.00/192.00 225.50/227.50 260.50/262.50
1100 153.50/155.50 191.00/193.00 227.00/229.00 262.00/264.00
1200 154.50/156.00 191.50/193.50 227.50/229.50 263.00/265.00
1300 154.00/156.00 191.50/193.50 227.50/229.50 263.00/265.00
1400 154.00/156.00 192.00/194.00 228.00/230.00 263.50/265.50
1500 154.00/156.00 191.50/193.50 227.50/229.50 263.00/265.00
1600 153.50/155.50 191.50/193.50 227.50/229.50 263.00/265.00
1715 154.00/156.00 192.00/194.00 228.00/230.00 263.50/265.50
(C1osing Jan 23) 1715 155.00/157.00 192.00/194.00 227.50/229.50 262.50/264.50
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME SEP OCT NOV DEC
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 294.50/296.50 328.50/330.50 361.50/363.50 393.50/395.50
1100 297.00/299.00 331.00/333.00 364.00/366.00 396.00/398.00
1200 298.00/300.00 332.00/334.00 365.00/367.00 397.00/399.00
1300 298.00/300.00 332.00/334.00 365.00/367.00 397.00/399.00
1400 298.50/300.50 333.00/335.00 366.00/368.00 398.00/400.00
1500 298.00/300.00 332.50/334.50 365.50/367.50 397.50/399.50
1600 298.00/300.00 332.50/334.50 365.50/367.50 397.50/399.50
1715 298.50/300.50 333.00/335.00 366.00/368.00 398.00/400.00
(C1osing Jan 23) 1715 297.00/299.00 331.00/333.00 363.75/365.75 395.50/397.50
--------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.58% 7.46% 7.83% 7.65% 7.47% 7.36%
1100 7.53% 7.45% 7.83% 7.65% 7.51% 7.41%
1200 7.53% 7.45% 7.82% 7.68% 7.53% 7.42%
1300 7.58% 7.50% 7.86% 7.67% 7.53% 7.42%
1400 7.58% 7.50% 7.86% 7.68% 7.55% 7.44%
1500 7.58% 7.50% 7.86% 7.67% 7.53% 7.42%
1600 7.63% 7.45% 7.83% 7.65% 7.53% 7.42%
1715 7.58% 7.51% 7.86% 7.68% 7.55% 7.44%
(C1osing Jan 23) 1715 7.58% 7.48% 7.83% 7.67% 7.50% 7.39%
---------------------------------------------------------------
TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH
---------------------------------------------------------------
1000 7.26% 7.20% 7.15% 7.06% 6.98% 6.90%
1100 7.30% 7.26% 7.20% 7.11% 7.03% 6.94%
1200 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% 7.13% 7.04% 6.95%
1300 7.33% 7.28% 7.22% 7.13% 7.04% 6.95%
1400 7.35% 7.30% 7.25% 7.15% 7.06% 6.97%
1500 7.33% 7.28% 7.23% 7.14% 7.05% 6.96%
1600 7.33% 7.28% 7.23% 7.14% 7.05% 6.96%
1715 7.35% 7.30% 7.25% 7.15% 7.06% 6.97%
(C1osing Jan 23) 1715 7.29% 7.23% 7.18% 7.08% 7.00% 6.91%
---------------------------------------------------------------
(CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.3950/61.4050 rupees)
Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank.