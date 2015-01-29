Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 04.50/06.10 01.00/01.60 03.50/04.50 06.68% 05.93% 06.92% (Jan 28) 1000 02.00/03.20 01.00/01.60 01.00/01.60 05.94% 05.94% 05.94% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME FEB MAR APR MAY --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 31.00/33.00 71.00/73.00 114.50/116.50 149.00/151.00 1100 31.25/32.75 71.00/73.00 114.50/116.50 149.50/151.50 1200 31.00/33.00 71.00/73.00 114.50/116.50 149.50/151.50 1300 31.00/33.00 71.00/73.00 114.50/116.50 149.50/151.50 1400 31.00/33.00 71.25/73.25 114.75/116.75 150.00/152.00 1500 31.00/33.00 71.00/73.00 114.50/116.50 150.00/152.00 1600 31.00/33.00 71.00/73.00 114.50/116.50 149.50/151.50 1715 31.75/32.75 71.25/72.75 114.50/116.50 149.50/151.50 (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 34.25/36.25 74.00/76.00 117.50/119.50 152.50/154.50 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME JUN JUL AUG SEP --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 187.00/189.00 223.50/225.50 259.50/261.50 295.00/297.00 1100 188.00/190.00 224.50/226.50 261.00/263.00 296.50/298.50 1200 188.00/190.00 224.50/226.50 261.00/263.00 296.50/298.50 1300 188.00/190.00 225.00/227.00 261.50/263.50 297.00/299.00 1400 188.50/190.50 225.50/227.50 262.00/264.00 297.50/299.50 1500 188.50/190.50 225.50/227.50 262.00/264.00 298.00/300.00 1600 187.75/189.75 224.50/226.50 261.00/263.00 297.00/299.00 1715 187.50/189.50 224.00/226.00 260.50/262.50 296.00/298.00 (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 190.50/192.50 226.50/228.50 262.50/264.50 298.00/300.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME OCT NOV DEC JAN --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 330.00/332.00 364.00/366.00 396.00/398.00 426.00/428.00 1100 331.50/333.50 365.00/367.00 397.50/399.50 427.50/429.50 1200 331.50/333.50 365.00/367.00 397.50/399.50 427.50/429.50 1300 332.00/334.00 365.50/367.50 398.00/400.00 428.00/430.00 1400 332.50/334.50 366.00/368.00 398.50/400.50 428.50/430.50 1500 333.00/335.00 366.50/368.50 399.00/401.00 429.00/431.00 1600 332.00/334.00 365.50/367.50 398.00/400.00 428.00/430.00 1715 331.00/333.00 364.50/366.50 397.00/399.00 427.00/429.00 (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 332.50/334.50 366.00/368.00 398.00/400.00 428.00/430.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 1 MTH 2 MTH 3MTH 4 MTH 5 MTH 6 MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.58% 7.60% 7.83% 7.65% 7.53% 7.43% 1100 7.58% 7.60% 7.84% 7.68% 7.57% 7.47% 1200 7.58% 7.60% 7.84% 7.68% 7.57% 7.47% 1300 7.58% 7.61% 7.84% 7.68% 7.58% 7.49% 1400 7.59% 7.63% 7.86% 7.71% 7.59% 7.50% 1500 7.57% 7.60% 7.84% 7.70% 7.59% 7.50% 1600 7.55% 7.58% 7.81% 7.65% 7.54% 7.44% 1715 7.58% 7.56% 7.79% 7.63% 7.51% 7.41% (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 7.48% 7.43% 7.83% 7.67% 7.54% 7.43% --------------------------------------------------------------- TIME 7 MTH 8 MTH 9 MTH 10 MTH 11 MTH 12MTH --------------------------------------------------------------- 1000 7.36% 7.31% 7.27% 7.19% 7.08% 7.00% 1100 7.40% 7.35% 7.30% 7.21% 7.11% 7.03% 1200 7.40% 7.35% 7.30% 7.21% 7.11% 7.03% 1300 7.42% 7.36% 7.31% 7.22% 7.12% 7.04% 1400 7.43% 7.37% 7.32% 7.23% 7.13% 7.05% 1500 7.43% 7.38% 7.33% 7.23% 7.13% 7.05% 1600 7.38% 7.34% 7.29% 7.20% 7.10% 7.01% 1715 7.34% 7.29% 7.25% 7.16% 7.06% 6.98% (C1osing Jan 28) 1715 7.35% 7.31% 7.26% 7.17% 7.08% 7.00% --------------------------------------------------------------- (CONVERSION RATE - $1 = 61.8600/61.8700 rupees) Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. Premiums have been given in paise and annualised premiums are on a rolling monthly basis. For the purpose of calculating the annualised premiums, the mid-figure between bid and ask is taken. Similarly we use Spot level indicative bid and ask for calculations. These indicative rates are based on contributions from Andhra Bank, Bank Of Baroda,Canara Bank, Syndicate Bank, ICICI Bank, Credit Agricole CIB, Standard Chartered, HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank,Corporation Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank,State Bank Of India, HSBC,Central Bank. For contributions contact Mumbai Rate Reporting unit +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222 or E-mail:rru.data@thomsonreuters.com